The Landscaping Glue Homeowners Swear By For Keeping Stones And Rocks Secure
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stones and rocks are fundamental materials when it comes to landscaping projects. Natural rocks provide a very rugged appearance, while stones lend a more polished, uniform look. Whatever you decide to go with, you want to make sure that what you build stays together for the long term. And unless you're a DIYer who knows how to build a dry stack stone wall, you're going to want some kind of landscape adhesive that will work around the clock to keep those stones secure.
For years, homeowners have sworn by Loctite PL500 Landscape Block adhesive. This is a solvent-based product that acts as a glue to hold rocks and stones together. Unlike mortar, which is a water- and cement-based adhesive that needs to be mixed, the PL500 comes in easy-to-use tubes through which the adhesive can easily be applied via caulking gun. And while mortar is an excellent material to use when building a stone wall, it can be susceptible to weather and age.
The PL500, on the other hand, can be applied in extreme cold and heat and withstand those same temperatures once cured. It can also be directly applied to uneven surfaces that are wet or cold while still providing proper adhesion. The glue can fill those gaps in the stonework that can be difficult to get mortar into. The PL500 also has a wider range of material applicability, including wood, concrete, and bonding brick.
What real users are saying
Here's what some real users have said about PL500. One Home Depot customer attested to the product's strength, saying, "Easy to work with and holds up great. I even used it to stick the decorative birds to blocks to keep them from tipping over. You can pick up the whole thing by grabbing the legs of the bird." Another customer at Amazon stated, "Our house is halfway up a good size hill so I have put in several retaining walls in the yard. This is the best adhesive I have used for attaching the blocks to one another and attaching capstones."
There is little doubt the product is good at what it does, but there are some potential drawbacks. Some Home Depot customers have also noted that it can be tricky to get the adhesive out of the tubes or that they are prone to breakage while working. Loctite itself warns that the PL500 is extremely flammable and that the fumes can cause dizziness and eye irritation if exposed to it for too long. Landscaping adhesive can also be tricky to remove, but there are ways of removing block adhesive that can make the process much easier.
As for pricing in 2026, the PL500 comes in 10-ounce or 28-ounce tubes and can be purchased on Amazon for under $7 for a single tube and around $60 for a 12 pack.