The Landscaping Glue Homeowners Swear By For Keeping Stones And Rocks Secure

Stones and rocks are fundamental materials when it comes to landscaping projects. Natural rocks provide a very rugged appearance, while stones lend a more polished, uniform look. Whatever you decide to go with, you want to make sure that what you build stays together for the long term. And unless you're a DIYer who knows how to build a dry stack stone wall, you're going to want some kind of landscape adhesive that will work around the clock to keep those stones secure.

For years, homeowners have sworn by Loctite PL500 Landscape Block adhesive. This is a solvent-based product that acts as a glue to hold rocks and stones together. Unlike mortar, which is a water- and cement-based adhesive that needs to be mixed, the PL500 comes in easy-to-use tubes through which the adhesive can easily be applied via caulking gun. And while mortar is an excellent material to use when building a stone wall, it can be susceptible to weather and age.

The PL500, on the other hand, can be applied in extreme cold and heat and withstand those same temperatures once cured. It can also be directly applied to uneven surfaces that are wet or cold while still providing proper adhesion. The glue can fill those gaps in the stonework that can be difficult to get mortar into. The PL500 also has a wider range of material applicability, including wood, concrete, and bonding brick.