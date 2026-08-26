Table Lamps Don't Have To Be Expensive: Try This Clever DIY Using Old Mason Jars

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Sure, you can preserve your garden harvest or get your kitchen organized fast with Mason jars. But sometimes you have to think outside the jar (pun very much intended). Fortunately, there are plenty of creative ways to use these jars to decorate your home. Of course, Mason jar vases and candle holders are common quick and easy options. But this time, we're going a little more creative by using a large Mason jar to create a custom lamp.

The easiest way to convert a jar into a lamp is with a kit, like this Creative Hobbies Mason Jar Lamp Making Kit. This one is under $10 on Amazon. If you already have a large Mason jar, you can create a bare-bones version with that, making it a super affordable lamp option that doesn't look boring. Then, you just need a lamp shade (which you can repurpose from a lamp you already have or thrift to keep the project affordable).

But you can also decorate the jar itself or add filler items inside to personalize the look. Jar decoration options include painting, tinting the glass, or decoupaging it with patterned designs. Get the appropriate materials for your preferred decorative method at your local craft or dollar store. Or, choose filler items that will fit inside the jar and create a particular look or theme. You could use driftwood and seashells for a beach look, for example. If you're creating a lamp for your kitchen or coffee bar, fill it with coffee beans or vintage kitchen items. For a craft room, vintage thread spools and fabric scraps are fitting. This project proves that old Mason jars aren't trash and there are genius ways to turn them into treasures.