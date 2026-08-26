Table Lamps Don't Have To Be Expensive: Try This Clever DIY Using Old Mason Jars
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Sure, you can preserve your garden harvest or get your kitchen organized fast with Mason jars. But sometimes you have to think outside the jar (pun very much intended). Fortunately, there are plenty of creative ways to use these jars to decorate your home. Of course, Mason jar vases and candle holders are common quick and easy options. But this time, we're going a little more creative by using a large Mason jar to create a custom lamp.
The easiest way to convert a jar into a lamp is with a kit, like this Creative Hobbies Mason Jar Lamp Making Kit. This one is under $10 on Amazon. If you already have a large Mason jar, you can create a bare-bones version with that, making it a super affordable lamp option that doesn't look boring. Then, you just need a lamp shade (which you can repurpose from a lamp you already have or thrift to keep the project affordable).
But you can also decorate the jar itself or add filler items inside to personalize the look. Jar decoration options include painting, tinting the glass, or decoupaging it with patterned designs. Get the appropriate materials for your preferred decorative method at your local craft or dollar store. Or, choose filler items that will fit inside the jar and create a particular look or theme. You could use driftwood and seashells for a beach look, for example. If you're creating a lamp for your kitchen or coffee bar, fill it with coffee beans or vintage kitchen items. For a craft room, vintage thread spools and fabric scraps are fitting. This project proves that old Mason jars aren't trash and there are genius ways to turn them into treasures.
Screw on a lamp kit to turn a Mason jar into lighting
Make sure your Mason jar is clean before you start. Then, add any decorative elements to the outside of the jar. If you don't want to see inside the jar, paint the outside to make it opaque or completely cover it with patterned napkins decoupaged over the jar. Another option is giving the glass jar a stunning vintage makeover by tinting decoupage glue with food coloring. The glass is still transparent with just subtle color, so you can combine this option with a filler.
If you go with the filler route, arrange the items inside the jar. You can pour loose items, like pine cones or moss balls, into the jar without much need to arrange them. For multiple items or decorations that you want to stay in a particular position, gluing them to the bottom of the jar can help. Using filler items is also versatile because you can change them regularly, either for the seasons or just to change up the look.
One you're happy with the jar itself, all you need to do is screw the lamp kit onto the jar. The wire connects to the lid, so you don't have to drill a hole in the jar to feed an electrical cord through. Top it with a coordinating lamp shade to complete the look for your simple DIY lamp. And this isn't the only DIY lamp option. You can turn thrift store canisters into charming vintage-inspired lamps, for example. With various lamp kits and battery-powered light options, you can transform almost anything into a lamp, creating a customized look and saving money on the project.