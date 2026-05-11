Turn Thrift Store Canisters Into Charming Vintage Inspired Lamps

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Canisters are simple containers that can help put an end to countertop clutter. Typically, they keep items tucked away, while also serving as charming decor. But the next time you come across a vintage canister at the thrift store, you might want to grab it for a completely different reason: to make a cordless lamp. According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, there are more than 50,000 home electrical fires in the U.S. every year. Creating a lamp out of a canister allows you to add gorgeous lighting to a room without the risk of an electrical issue. The transformation occurs when you combine it with a candlestick holder, a battery-operated puck light, and a lampshade.

The first thing to do is find an old canister that you fancy at the thrift store. It will serve as your lamp's base, so keep that in mind when picking it out. After all, you want a size, pattern, and material that will be perfect for your home, such as a pretty ceramic, glass, or metal one. There's a good chance you can find a candlestick holder and lampshade at the thrift store, too. Since all three items will become one unit, you'll be able to get an idea of how they'll piece together before making your purchase. As a bonus, there are valuable vintage tables to look out for at the thrift store if you need a spot to put your new lamp.