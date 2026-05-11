Turn Thrift Store Canisters Into Charming Vintage Inspired Lamps
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Canisters are simple containers that can help put an end to countertop clutter. Typically, they keep items tucked away, while also serving as charming decor. But the next time you come across a vintage canister at the thrift store, you might want to grab it for a completely different reason: to make a cordless lamp. According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, there are more than 50,000 home electrical fires in the U.S. every year. Creating a lamp out of a canister allows you to add gorgeous lighting to a room without the risk of an electrical issue. The transformation occurs when you combine it with a candlestick holder, a battery-operated puck light, and a lampshade.
The first thing to do is find an old canister that you fancy at the thrift store. It will serve as your lamp's base, so keep that in mind when picking it out. After all, you want a size, pattern, and material that will be perfect for your home, such as a pretty ceramic, glass, or metal one. There's a good chance you can find a candlestick holder and lampshade at the thrift store, too. Since all three items will become one unit, you'll be able to get an idea of how they'll piece together before making your purchase. As a bonus, there are valuable vintage tables to look out for at the thrift store if you need a spot to put your new lamp.
Here's how to make your canister lamp
As far as puck lights go, there is a wide variety on Amazon, such as these STAR-SPANGLED Push Tap Lights. If you'd rather ones that come with a remote control, TECOMLIGHT LED Puck Lights are a good option. Now that you have all of your materials gathered, start by washing and drying your canister. The next step is to create a surface at its top to cover the opening. One idea is to flip the cover over and glue it down, just like the DIYer from lollyjaneblog demonstrated. Alternatively, you could attach a different container lid that's a similar size to the canister's opening.
@lollyjaneblog
DIY Thrifted Lamp Hack ✨ These thrifted candlesticks and canisters make the cutest accent lights for any room, no outlet needed. Perfect for cozy corners or shelf styling. Shop the gingham lampshade & puck lights in our bio 🤎💡 Shoutout to @Bre | DIYs & Crafts for inspiring us 🥰 Go see her upcycled DIY lamp ideas! #thriftdecor #diyhomedecor #thriftflip #cordlesslamp #thriftedvstyled #Vintagehome #thriftedfinds #creatorsearchinsights #homemakeroftheday
Next, secure the candlestick holder to the top surface using hot glue or an adhesive like E6000 Plus. The following steps can be done in two different ways. Either glue your lamp shade down over the candlestick holder, then stick the puck light to the holder's top (utilizing its adhesive back). Or, attach the puck light first, then simply set your lampshade over it. Do what will work best with your chosen materials. Both routes, though, should finish the job.
You will now have a one-of-a-kind cordless lamp that has vintage flair. It'll add both light and character anywhere you set it. Just imagine how sweet it would look in a cozy cottagecore bedroom! Not only will it be a safer alternative, but you can design the lamp to match your tastes. Perhaps you'll find an adorable ceramic canister for your kitchen and a sleek metal one for the living room. Or, use a glass canister to make a nightlight for your bathroom countertop.