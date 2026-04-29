12 Vintage Tables To Look For At The Thrift Store For A More Valuable Haul
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If you're shopping on a budget, thrift stores can be your very best friend. From clothes and dishes to books and sporting goods, these shops are time-traveling museums where you can actually purchase the exhibits. Thrift stores are also excellent places to find unbeatable prices on valuable furniture brands, like Heywood Wakefield, Drexel, Thayer Coggins, and Mackenzie Childs, especially when you want to create spaces in your home with pieces that look collected over time and not purchased from the same catalog as your neighbors. Whether you're looking for that final piece to complete your living room décor or searching for a high-quality, valuable antique find for family meals, there's a good chance you'll locate what you need if you just search.
Thrifting is a dopamine rush. An unpredictable game of chance. You never know when you'll walk out empty-handed or stumble upon a mid-century masterpiece sitting under a pile of crocheted afghans. This article will help you recognize 12 valuable vintage tables by iconic brands, so you can turn your next shopping trip into a (hopefully successful) treasure hunt.
Hans Olsen Roundette dining set for Frem Røjle
The first on the list is pure design magic. Designed in 1952, Hans Olsen's 'Roundette' dining sets for Frem Røjle embraced space-saving design before it even became a thing. The unique chair backs are crafted to tuck right into the extendable table's apron, creating a seamless, solid wood band. It's one of the best kitchen table ideas for dining in small spaces. When thrifting, keep your eyes peeled for a round teak or mahogany table with super smooth edges. Flip the table over and hunt for "Frem Røjle" and "Made in Denmark" markings burned into the wood. If you find one, you've literally struck Scandinavian gold!
Herman Miller Eames Kitchen Table
Charles and Ray Eames are basically the king and queen of American mid-century design. Produced by Herman Miller, Eames tables range from wire-based low tables to aluminum-frame dining tables. With some authentic ones costing over $8,000, they hold value because the Eames name is globally recognized as a symbol of excellence in art design. Authentic pieces feature smooth, high-quality aluminum bearing the Herman Miller label, which usually appears as a silver or black label pressed onto the metal. If the table feels flimsy and without weight or you can't find the brand, it's probably a modern knockoff.
Laccio Nesting Tables by Marcel Breuer
In the 1920s, Marcel Breuer pioneered the use of tubular steel in his minimalist furniture designs. His famous Laccio nesting tables, manufactured by Thonet, Standard-Mobel, Gavina, and Knoll International, blended the look of chrome and glass prized by collectors, with tables costing over $2,000. Authentic Laccio nesting tables have frames with seamless, invisible welds. Copycats are typically have plastic plugs on the tube ends. To verify authenticity, check underneath for Thonet or Knoll stamps or Marcel Breuer's signature. It's important to note that not all authentic Breuer pieces display the manufacturer's mark, so be sure to inspect the frame closely.
Knoll Saarinen Tulip Table
Knoll Furniture collaborated with design superstar Eero Saarinen in the mid-1950s to create its most iconic piece, the Tulip table, which is now a popular decor item seen in many homes. Brand new, Knoll tables cost thousands of dollars, making the vintage pieces extremely valuable. These pieces feature a very heavy, cast-aluminum base coated in a tough, resilient finish. Look closely underneath the table and at the base for the stamped Knoll logo or a metal plaque with the designer's signature.
Andre Bus Acclaim Table by Lane
Another brand worth memorizing for your thrift store treasure hunt is Lane, especially their Acclaim line. Designed by Andre Bus in the 1950s, the Acclaim line is renowned among collectors for its oversized, contrasting dovetail joints on the top edges, which blend warm walnut with lighter fruitwoods. Lane was mass-produced, so you have a solid chance of finding one of these tables. When you spot the massive dovetails, flip the table over and look for the Lane logo burned into the wood, alongside a serial number that contains production data read in reverse.
Henredon Scene One Parsons Table
If classic wood furniture is on your wish list, Henredon has you covered. Established in 1945 in Morganton, North Carolina, Henredon is well-known for producing heavy, traditional American furniture. These pieces are worth a lot due to their solid craftsmanship. The Scene One line features brass hardware combined with burl wood. To ensure you're getting an authentic Henredon table, look underneath the tabletop for the Henredon name stamped directly into the wood. Because they are solid wood, these pieces also weigh a lot, so you may need help loading them.
Milo Baughman Thayer Coggin Parson Table
Milo Baughman is a designer known for his glamorous modernism and pure luxury during the 20th century. He avoided trends and instead focused on timeless pieces made from burl wood and highly polished chrome. Most of his work was produced by Thayer Coggin. His tables are valuable because they capture that high-end chic so many designers are obsessed with. Because of their age, many Milo Baughman pieces won't feature the original label, so it's important to familiarize yourself with the design elements.
Broyhill Brasilia Dining Room Table
Manufactured in 1962, the Broyhill Brasilia line was inspired by the architecture of Brazil's newly built capital city. It's easily recognizable by its majestic arches and walnut wood. Because so many pieces were produced, there's a good chance you'll find one of these round extendable dining tables while you're out searching. Once you spy those arches, flip the piece over or peer underneath for the Broyhill Premier logo burned into the wood. The logo typically includes style numbers.
Mackenzie-Childs
At first glance, Mackenzie-Childs furniture looks like someone got creative with paint, so they truly stand out at thrift stores. They hold great value because each design is essentially a hand painted work of art. They are also awesome to have on hand when planning a cottagecore tea party. To ensure authenticity, look for a small brass metal tag or a tamped terra cotta medallion with the MacKenzie-Childs name. Some pieces of furniture won't have a stamp but have a colored dot, which was given by the artisan to show the stage of completion.
Drexel
Scandinavian influences were evident in mid-century furniture. The Declaration Line by Drexel was produced in the late 1950s by Kipp Steward and Stewart MacDougall, representing American durability with a minimalist Danish appearance. These mid-century pieces are characterized by gorgeous, natural oil-finished walnut with sleek lines. When you're digging through secondhand pieces, look for simple, elegant walnut end tables. If it has a drawer, check inside for the Drexel marking on thrift store furniture. If not, flip the table over. Almost all pieces have the brand name and the production date stamped into the wood.
Heywood Wakefield
Extremely popular in the late 30s, Heywood Wakefield was known for its solid birch and maple furniture pieces, featuring polished walnut and champagne finishes. The Streamline Modern tables are sturdy, instantly recognizable, and well-loved by collectors. At the thrift store, you can usually spot these pieces from across the room because of the distinctive yellow-blonde wood color and the lack of sharp edges. Look at the bottom of the table for the Wakefield logo. Pieces before 1949 usually had the company name. Those after 1949 often feature an eagle stamped boldly in black ink alongside the model number.
Magnussen Ponte Coffee Table
If your vibe is chunky and funky, you'll appreciate the 1980s postmodern aesthetic of a Magnussen Ponte sculptural table. These tables are easy to spot because they feature a tessellated stone base made from Mactan stone that's paired with a glass top. An authentic Magnussen Ponte can weigh several hundred pounds (and cost several hundred dollars), so you'll need to bribe a friend to help you carry it.