The Valuable Antique Find That's Dominating 2026 Thrifting Trends
Artwork has always been a trending thrifting item. Whether you shop at thrift stores, estate sales, antique shops, or flea markets, you're bound to find some kind of valuable antique artwork that suites your fancy. Special pieces can be taken home and paired with DIY decor made from thrift store finds that showcase your personal taste in antique art. In 2026, real vintage artwork is dominating thrifting trends for an entirely different reason than just being a valuable antique. It's trending because AI has entered the thrift market game.
You might not think that AI-generated artwork would be something you'd find at thrift stores or flea markets, but you would be wrong. As TikToker @savannahalexandraart pointed out, AI art prints are becoming more and more commonplace in physical thrifting retail spaces. And while AI-generated art can produce some arguably cool images, it is lacking in the humanity so many thrifters are looking for when shopping for vintage pieces.
Experts in the thrifting field have weighed in on this trend as well. Michele Cicatello, owner of The Curio Collectress, told The Spruce in an interview that "with the rise of AI-generated artwork everywhere you look, people are going to crave the authenticity, richness, texture, and life that can only come from hand-created art." Seeing as AI is likely to become more and more prevalent in the thrifting world, the demand for handmade artwork is going to increase.
How to find authentic thrifted art on a budget
If you are in the process of hunting down these valuable collectibles at a thrift store or an estate sale, you need to be able to tell whether or not something is AI-generated. Luckily, with antique artwork, there are some signs that can cue you into whether or not the piece you're looking at is actually handmade.
You can tell if a painting is real by looking for details in the brush strokes and checking the construction to see how the canvas is attached to the frame. If the painting is attached with nails, chances are the piece dates from before the 1950s. Prints of certain pieces will also contain an authenticating number — like 25/100 — which states the print's order out of the total that appeared in the run.
Now, you might be thinking that real pieces of art are too expensive to bother with, but not always. As Cicatello notes in her interview with The Spruce, "Those without a big budget [can] head to the thrift stores seeking real art at a fraction of the price!" Thrift stores or antique malls may even specialize in work by local artists, a painting from which could serve as the piece Joanna Gaines recommends to make decorating any room a breeze.