The Joanna Gaines Design Tip That Makes Decorating Any Room A Breeze

With endless sources of inspiration online, in magazines, and on TV, narrowing down a design scheme for a space can easily become overwhelming. As an interior designer, so many clients tell me at our first meeting, "I just didn't know where to start." Sound familiar? So often, with the many options sprawled out in front of you — the world's your oyster! — design paralysis sets in, and any confidence you previously had about your wishes for the space retreats behind overwhelmingly powerful indecision. Taking the first step suddenly seems like the hardest part of the whole process.

Luckily, this is where professional advice comes in handy. Take words of wisdom from those who have done it all before, many times over. Renowned interior designer, television personality, and Magnolia empire entrepreneur (to name a few things from her extensive resume) Joanna Gaines knows a thing or two about pulling together an impactful and cohesive design vision. To kick things off, she shares how she pinpoints one element in the space to act as the jumping-off point.

"I have learned that one piece can shape the look of an entire room," Gaines said in a Better Homes & Gardens interview. "I like to call it 'the hero,' and essentially it's the thing in the room that you love enough to build the entire design around." Personally, I couldn't agree more, as my own design process almost always relies on what Gaines calls "the hero" — the element that helps define and inform your design direction and all subsequent decisions you make.