The Joanna Gaines Design Tip That Makes Decorating Any Room A Breeze
With endless sources of inspiration online, in magazines, and on TV, narrowing down a design scheme for a space can easily become overwhelming. As an interior designer, so many clients tell me at our first meeting, "I just didn't know where to start." Sound familiar? So often, with the many options sprawled out in front of you — the world's your oyster! — design paralysis sets in, and any confidence you previously had about your wishes for the space retreats behind overwhelmingly powerful indecision. Taking the first step suddenly seems like the hardest part of the whole process.
Luckily, this is where professional advice comes in handy. Take words of wisdom from those who have done it all before, many times over. Renowned interior designer, television personality, and Magnolia empire entrepreneur (to name a few things from her extensive resume) Joanna Gaines knows a thing or two about pulling together an impactful and cohesive design vision. To kick things off, she shares how she pinpoints one element in the space to act as the jumping-off point.
"I have learned that one piece can shape the look of an entire room," Gaines said in a Better Homes & Gardens interview. "I like to call it 'the hero,' and essentially it's the thing in the room that you love enough to build the entire design around." Personally, I couldn't agree more, as my own design process almost always relies on what Gaines calls "the hero" — the element that helps define and inform your design direction and all subsequent decisions you make.
How to choose a room's design hero
Choosing the hero of your room's design, as Joanna Gaines puts it, starts with the heart. The best interiors tell a story, reflecting the aesthetic and personality of the inhabitant. So, the first place to look for a natural design anchor would be something that is meaningful to you, such as a family heirloom, a favorite artwork, or the prized rug you can't imagine living without. Everyone finds meaning and joy in different things, but the story behind those choices can bring real character and momentum to a design.
If you're starting fresh and don't have an item that stands out as personally significant or worthy of carrying the design, there are two other approaches you could take to gain inspiration and direction. The first is to let the home speak for itself. Are there any distinctive architectural or historical features around you? Is the view outside the window worth bringing indoors? Inspiration for a room (or even the whole house) can indeed come from the vessel itself, serving as a natural guide for the aesthetic it will hold.
Barring a standout home feature to lead the charge, the next option is to go out and purchase a single anchoring piece that moves you. Is there a sofa you've stared at for years, waiting for just the right space to shine? Or, maybe the print on a drapery panel or the texture of a tile makes your heart sing? By letting your heart (and gut) lead you to a piece capable of setting the tone for the entire space — no matter how big or small — you give yourself a strong foundation for a design direction that is purposeful and personal.
Using the design hero to inform the aesthetic direction
Once you've chosen the room's hero, there are many ways to bring the vision to life. That said, two main factors can help formulate the plan: The overall color and style of your hero. If the artwork, rug, fabric pattern, or even the scenery outside the window has a particular color scheme, consider using it to develop the room's palette. Whether you single out one of the hues to be the star or directly adapt all possible colors from the hero, the inspiration piece will help you define and stick with a cohesive color scheme.
Additionally, consider the style of the piece, as something modern and geometric will contribute a totally different vibe than a traditional and floral one. Take an ornate Victorian headboard versus a sleek, modern arc floor lamp, for example. If your hero is a vintage furniture piece, the historical time period it exemplifies can dictate the general aesthetic direction to take. By paying close attention to the colors, style, time period, shape, and overall characteristics of the hero, you can form the outline of your room's design.
From here, as decisions come up for furnishing the space, make selections based on what complements and bolsters the hero. While a certain amount of eclecticism and breaking the rules can be incredible in design — when in doubt, ensuring your major pieces align with your hero is a great way to develop a cohesive, intentional interior. So, the next time you begin decorating a room, take Joanna Gaines' sage advice for good home design and select a single meaningful object to anchor and guide the space.