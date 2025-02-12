Joanna Gaines Shares Her Secret To Good Home Design (And It's So Touching)

Gaines uses her Instagram channel to show exactly what she means when she says to design your house with storytelling in mind. She showcases a vintage bowl that holds a handful of family photos, plus some baseballs from her kids' first homeruns. For your own home design, consider which items best represent your core values and some of your most cherished memories, and let those guide the decisions you make for each room.

Your home isn't just a space you and your family exist in, it's where you live, and where you create memories that will last a lifetime. When you design your home with your own story in mind, it creates a space that feels authentic. Some practical ways to achieve this are to incorporate art, photos, furniture, and other personal items, as well as any sentimental memorabilia.

As you consider specific areas like how to decorate your living room, consider creating a photo album with this beautiful linen album from Zicoto. It can be displayed with other books on your coffee table, or you can take your photos to design a gallery wall with unique, personal art pieces as a hallway focal point idea. For each room, choose an item that tells the story of yourself and your family, and let the rest of your design choices highlight or complement it. Home design doesn't have to feel overwhelming. If you stay true to your own journey, preferences, and story at the core, your home will reflect a space of love, familiarity, and comfort.