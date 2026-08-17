12 Common Items You Shouldn't Put In The Trash — And How To Safely Dispose Of Them

We all know there are just some things you shouldn't throw in the trash, whether it's illegal or unwise. The used motor oil you've been collecting in your garage after your oil changes? Nope, that can't be thrown away, even when cleaning out your garage to create a tidier space. The leftover paint from your renovation? Shouldn't throw that away either. What about expired medications? Definitely not.

It's not just rules and regulations governing what goes in the bin. Just as there are things you never want to dump down the garbage disposal, so too are there things that shouldn't go in the trash, even when there aren't rules against it. Batteries can leak toxins into the soil and even cause garbage fires. Carelessly tossed bank statements or other important documents can result in identity theft. Cans, bottles, and leaves are all better disposed of via recycling and composting.

So what can you do with all this stuff then? Well, there are definitely ways you can dispose of these items, and several others, in safe and effective ways. Vital documents can be burned or shredded. Motor oil can be recycled. Local dumps have hazardous waste days. and electronics collection events. If you're careful and attentive, you can dispose of many hazardous materials without harming the environment or those handling our garbage.