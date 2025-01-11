Recycle Old Tires To Make Fun Outdoor Patio Furniture

Once you've nabbed a set of matching tires, your first step is to mark the inner lips of the rubber so you can drill at least three holes into each: one set on top and the other on bottom. This should let you connect the tires with nuts and bolts, after which you can attach a metal rim to the bottom of your stack.

For the table, you can create a flat insert for the top opening. Mark the tire's rim diameter on malleable material like balsa wood so you can cut out and sand down the circle, along with a penny-sized hole in the center. This tabletop can be lifted to use the inside of the tire stack for storage — though also consider getting a cushion for comfort, especially if your patio is aiming for a particular aesthetic beyond outdoorsy wood. For the chair, mark one tire at every point demarcated along the edge of a metal rim before bolting your stack. Weave a gridded pattern over the opening with heavy-duty twine and common household repair tools like pliers. You can also drill two holes in each cardinal direction, further from the original circle, to make the last grid lines reach the edge.

One fun thing about this concept is its room for customization. For example, the creator paints all of his tire's embossed words red to help them stand out, and the tabletop insert can be painted whatever color or pattern you like. Try using different materials or even unique tires (a studded winter set, perhaps) to help each piece stand out.