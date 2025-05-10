Things To Throw Out From Your Garage And Workshop For A Tidier Space

Wise people say the first step in addressing a problem is admitting that there is one. Personally, admitting I was powerless over the mess in my garage was hard, but not nearly as hard as throwing out the offending objects. Because, in my defense, the objects didn't offend me, I had an emotional attachment to them. Those Marie Kondo decluttering techniques — only keeping objects that bring you joy -– yeah, not working. Complicating this effort is that I am an expert woodworker and I use my garage as my workshop. So, in addition to the normal flotsam and jetsam of life, I've got tools and machines and lumber ... lots of lumber. So, how should we approach throwing things out from the garage or workshop to get a tidier place? The basic steps are sort, identify, and decide. It may spark an emotional crisis, but it can be done.

Some good advice for starting this task is to take everything out of the garage until you have bare walls. This is when the sorting can start. Do I need all 15 extension cords? (Perhaps! But what if there is a power outage and I need to power my house from the generator that I do not own? ... Perhaps not.) Two coffee cans full to the top with nails, 7 quarts of chainsaw bar oil, six half empty quarts of latex paint, two packages of LVP flooring left over from the basement (what if I scratch my floor?!), nine paint roller frames, three crow bars, even I can see this might be excessive. Sorting is the first step. Then decide: four extension cords, no cans full of nails, 1 quart of chainsaw oil, zero paint, two roller frames and one crowbar.