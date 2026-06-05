Don't Toss Old Wine Bottles — Turn Them Into Stunning Wall Decor
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Paintings and prints are fine and all, but what if your wall art could be more dynamic and sustainable at the same time? If you want to breathe a little life into your decor, hanging plants on the wall will fill that blank space with a gorgeous array of greenery. This unique DIY creates a modern vertical garden by upcycling empty wine bottles into stunning planters. In a TikTok video, angiecreated showed how to make these unique plant pots and turn them into wall decor that makes a statement. Not only are these eco-friendly planters a fun way to dress up your space, but they'll give you more room to grow more plants, even in small homes.
To hang the bottles and ensure the glass, plants, and soil don't fall onto your floor, the DIYer used wall-mounted wine racks for individual bottles. On Amazon, a six-pack Yimerlen wall-mounted metal bottle display is about $18, keeping this DIY decor rather cost effective. To complete this project, you'll need to be able to cut and score the glass wine bottles to separate the tops and bottoms. When turned upside down, the top of the bottle makes a cute, small bowl to hold plants like succulents. Depending on the size of your bottles and how far down you cut them, these planters could possibly grow herbs or smaller plants as well. For extra convenience, this DIY space-saving vertical garden can be self-watering with an easy extra step.
Creating planted wall decor with repurposed wine bottles
To give your wall decor a sleeker appearance, remove the labels from your wine bottles. On the other hand, leaving them in place can add a charming, cozy vibe. A glass bottle cutting kit will be the easiest and safest way to score and break your wine bottles, and Amazon has the Camdios Upgraded Bottle Cutting Tool Kit for around $23. After scoring a circle around the bottle, place a thick rubber band from the kit on each side of the line. Pour hot water, followed by cold, over the bottle to snap it into two pieces. Repeat this until you have finished at least six bottles. Sand the edges of the glass to smooth any sharp spots.
Turning the top of a bottle upside down and placing it in the bottom portion is all you need to do to create one of these planters. Now, add your soil and plants into each modified wine bottle before setting them in your wall holders. Mount the holders in two rows of three or rearrange them to personalize this unique way to display plants.
To make your planters self-watering, knot a string in the middle, so that it can be wedged in the neck of the bottle. One end of the string should sit in the top of the bottle while the other end dangles into the bottom. Pour water into the bottom piece, allowing the string to carry it to the soil.