Don't Toss Old Wine Bottles — Turn Them Into Stunning Wall Decor

To give your wall decor a sleeker appearance, remove the labels from your wine bottles. On the other hand, leaving them in place can add a charming, cozy vibe. A glass bottle cutting kit will be the easiest and safest way to score and break your wine bottles, and Amazon has the Camdios Upgraded Bottle Cutting Tool Kit for around $23. After scoring a circle around the bottle, place a thick rubber band from the kit on each side of the line. Pour hot water, followed by cold, over the bottle to snap it into two pieces. Repeat this until you have finished at least six bottles. Sand the edges of the glass to smooth any sharp spots.

Turning the top of a bottle upside down and placing it in the bottom portion is all you need to do to create one of these planters. Now, add your soil and plants into each modified wine bottle before setting them in your wall holders. Mount the holders in two rows of three or rearrange them to personalize this unique way to display plants.

To make your planters self-watering, knot a string in the middle, so that it can be wedged in the neck of the bottle. One end of the string should sit in the top of the bottle while the other end dangles into the bottom. Pour water into the bottom piece, allowing the string to carry it to the soil.