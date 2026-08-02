Old Pasta Sauce Jars Aren't Trash: 15 Ways To Turn Them Into Useful Home Gems

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While it'll be incredibly easy to toss out your old pasta sauce jars once you've spooned out the condiment from every crevice, it won't be the most eco-friendly move on your part. This is because glass jars don't break down easily, and can survive about a million years (or more) in a landfill. Even after that, they won't break down completely. Instead, they'll shatter into tiny pieces and become a permanent part of our environment. So, reduce your carbon footprint and turn them into useful home gems, like a pretty vase, personalized candle, beautiful organizer, decor piece, and more.

Besides being practical, it won't take you long to transform your old jars, provided you clean them in advance. A hot soapy water bath followed by a warm water rinse will suffice. In case it still smells of pesto sauce, combine equal parts distilled white vinegar and water, and soak the jars in the solution overnight (go up to 24 hours if the odor is really strong). Rinse them once more and they'll be ready for use. However, if you plan on painting them or just don't want the labels sticking out like an eyesore, mix a little baking soda with water and rub the paste in with a microfiber cloth. Alternatively, dab a little olive oil on top and let it loosen the adhesive for about 10 to 15 minutes. Sounds too time-consuming? Goo Gone will make quick work of the offending stickers.