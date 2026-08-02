Old Pasta Sauce Jars Aren't Trash: 15 Ways To Turn Them Into Useful Home Gems
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While it'll be incredibly easy to toss out your old pasta sauce jars once you've spooned out the condiment from every crevice, it won't be the most eco-friendly move on your part. This is because glass jars don't break down easily, and can survive about a million years (or more) in a landfill. Even after that, they won't break down completely. Instead, they'll shatter into tiny pieces and become a permanent part of our environment. So, reduce your carbon footprint and turn them into useful home gems, like a pretty vase, personalized candle, beautiful organizer, decor piece, and more.
Besides being practical, it won't take you long to transform your old jars, provided you clean them in advance. A hot soapy water bath followed by a warm water rinse will suffice. In case it still smells of pesto sauce, combine equal parts distilled white vinegar and water, and soak the jars in the solution overnight (go up to 24 hours if the odor is really strong). Rinse them once more and they'll be ready for use. However, if you plan on painting them or just don't want the labels sticking out like an eyesore, mix a little baking soda with water and rub the paste in with a microfiber cloth. Alternatively, dab a little olive oil on top and let it loosen the adhesive for about 10 to 15 minutes. Sounds too time-consuming? Goo Gone will make quick work of the offending stickers.
Turn them into an elegant vase for your cut flowers
If you don't want to spend money on expensive vases, repurpose your pasta sauce jars. You can use them as-is or embellish them for an elegant finish. An easy way is to transfer temporary tattoos, such as CHARLENT's set of 36 Sheets. Alternatively, you can paint them in a color of your choosing and decorate them with vinyl decals. But if this seems like something you'd have done a few years back, grab some decorative tissues and decoupage the glass jars. Don't forget to seal them, or constant contact with water will wear out the design soon.
... Or try something unique for a quirky finish
Don't want the same ol' vase designs gracing your living area? Up the drama quotient with 3D designs. All you have to do is paint the jar in a bold (or unexpected) shade and give it a bit of texture when it's semi-dry — an old sponge can help you with that. Now, glue pistachio shells all around and wait for them to cure. Afterwards, feel free to paint them in a way that mimics your favorite designs (think strawberries, oranges, and tulips) to bring your 3D vase alive.
Store bathroom essentials
No matter how many times you organize your vanity, it'll get cluttered if you don't have dedicated organizers to contain the mess. But if you'd rather not purchase anything new, there's a genius repurposing hack that will keep your bathroom countertops clutter-free. Give your pasta sauce jars a deep clean and let them dry completely. Then, store your toothbrush, toothpaste, Q-tips, cotton pads, hair ties, makeup, and other bathroom essentials in them. For a high-end look, give their lids a coat of spray paint or decoupage their exteriors (sealing them is necessary). They can even serve as a great bath bomb or Epsom salt holders.
Craft cute garden mushrooms
Want to make your garden stand out? You can add a touch of whimsy to your yard with this Bundt pan mushroom DIY. However, if you don't have an extra pan you'd be comfortable relegating to decor, use an old pasta sauce jar and planter to achieve a similar look. Paint the jar and place a wide planter on top. Paint it red and sprinkle in a few white dots if you're a fan of quintessential mushroom decor. It can also double as secret storage for your gardening essentials, like plant tags. But you'll have to move them out during the rainy season to avoid creating a swampy environment.
Decant your pantry items
Though buying pantry items in bulk will help you save money, clutter-free storage can be an issue. Fortunately, you can organize your kitchen fast with mason jars. Simply get the dry ones out of storage and decant your dry fruits, flour, rice, coffee beans, and other goodies in them. A cohesive collection will make your shelves and cabinets look neat. Moreover, their transparent surface will allow you to quickly identify stored items. In case they seem a bit basic, feel free to paint their bottoms. Another idea is to affix door knobs or miniature kitchen items to lids. But only go this route if you don't plan on stacking the jars.
Propagate plants
Did you know that there are several tasty herbs you can easily regrow from cuttings right in your kitchen? You need a glass jar filled with a little bit of water to make this happen. Then, pop your 6 to 8-inch long cutting inside and let it grow. Ensure you don't submerge any portion with leaves, or they'll rot in some time. New roots will also have limited opportunity to fan out. Also, ensure they receive bright indirect sunlight. You must replace the water every few days as well. And when they gain a few inches, pluck them out and plant them in your garden.
Pretty planters for small plants
Indulging your green thumb and curating a green space for your home shouldn't be too expensive. Or, so you think. Gardening can be an expensive hobby, especially if you're a novice and need to invest in the right tools and infrastructure. That being said, there are a few savvy ways you can save a little money. To illustrate, don't buy traditional planters for your indoor plants, particularly small ones. An empty pasta sauce jar can double as a pot in a jiffy. Drill a hole in the bottom using a diamond bit, then follow the same steps as you would with a regular pot.
Polish your drawing skills
YouTube shorts, TikTok, and Instagram reels make drawing seem too simple. According to them, you just need to hold onto your pencil or brush and draw a few squiggly lines for the perfect masterpiece. But the reality is far more grim, and it'll take a lot of practice to achieve perfection. Hoping to hone your skills before investing in dedicated supplies? Get a glass marker (or paint) and a small sheet with the design you hope to master. Slip it in the jar and try following every bend and curve with your marker. Wash them and use them again for practice to decorate them with a string of fairy lights.
Make luxurious candles at home
Luxurious candles look great. And if you get scented ones, they'll make your home smell wonderful, too. But they can get expensive. Plus, you won't really know the ingredients they use for production, which can lead to an unnecessary amount of soot and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) in your immediate environment. What you can do instead is DIY your own candles at home in an old jar (only if it's made of tempered glass) with a little wax, wicks, and candle-specific fragrant oils. To make them look fashionable, add in some dye flakes and swirl the colored wax around the jar for a marble effect.
Homemade air freshener
Make an air freshener at home by grabbing an old jar and filling it about ¼ of the way with baking soda — an odor neutralizer. Add a couple drops of your favorite essential oil and your air freshener will be ready for use. You can even mix two or more scents, but don't add more than 10 to 12 drops in total, or the smell will be overpowering. Also, think of where you'll be placing the jar to pick the right fragrance. For example, you'd want something soothing for your bedroom while something strong will be ideal for a bathroom. Be sure to poke a few holes in the lid for the freshener to work.
DIY cool drinkware on a budget
Stanley cups were all the rage a few years back and they're still kicking about. However, they've become quite mainstream today and you might even find them at your local thrift store. So, if you want something that's a reflection of your personality and is eco-friendly, turn your old pasta jar into cool drinkware. Start by decorating its exterior with decals, paint, or temporary tattoo transfers. Then, swap out its lid with a mason jar pour-spout one, like Miradexic's 2-pack of Wide Mouth Mason Jar Lids V-Shaped with Handle. Unfortunately, your new drinkware won't offer insulation benefits unlike commercial models.
Fancy tealight holders
On their own, tealights will brighten your home and lend your rooms a romantic touch. But they'll look prettier if you place them in fancy holders. For this idea, simply give your glass jars a stunning vintage makeover without a drop of paint. Wondering how? You'll be using some Mod Podge, a little bit of water, and a few drops of food coloring — you can even mix two or more hues for bespoke shades — to tint your old jars. Finally, slip in battery-operated tealights, like Amagic's Flameless LED units, and you'll be done. Avoid putting in real lights, or the melted wax will ruin your tinted holders.
Get your home ready for Valentine's Day in minutes
Did you mean to surprise your partner on Valentine's Day but forgot to order decorating supplies? You can still wow them with a humble glass jar. Clean and wipe it before covering it (tastefully; don't go overboard or your decor will look gauche) in cute heart-shaped stickers, such as Anwyll's Self Adhesive Sticker Roll. Pop in a string of fairy lights and flowers if you're going the decor route. Otherwise, use candy, miniature toys, or heartfelt notes, for a decor and gift combo. Either way, give it a personalized touch with beautiful bows, glitter, or some rustic twine. Use this idea for other seasonal decor, too.
A holder for your craft supplies
If you keep losing your paint brushes, crayons, colored pencils, or markers, use an old jar as a holder. Use a clean one as-is, or give it a coat (or two) of paint to hide its humble origins. Another idea is to glue pretty stickers or decorative tissue cut-outs. Glitter glue or twine around the neck will complete the look. You can even stick some crayons (get your old ones or buy a $1.25 Crayola pack from Dollar Tree) around its exterior for a fun finish. This holder can even keep your home office or your kid's study desk organized.
Tuck your notes in a pretty container
If you practice mindfulness, you might want to start maintaining a gratitude journal. However, it can be a bit difficult to lug around your diary or notebook and fill in a page every day or write down a specific number of items you're grateful about. An alternative option is to write a note whenever you're thankful about something and tuck it in a pretty container. In case you're lacking the latter, your old pasta sauce jars can come in handy. Just give them a coat or two of paint and draw on designs, and they'll be ready for use.