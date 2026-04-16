Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Yard With This Bundt Pan Mushroom DIY
Some gardeners prefer a neat, mature look for their yards and gardens, but others enjoy a more whimsical style. If you want to add a bit of joy and fun to your garden, you can create a cute mushroom out of a bundt pan, painting supplies, and something for the pan to stand on. There are plenty of ways to repurpose bundt pans, and this is one you definitely won't want to skip.
Start by giving your bundt pan a rinse. While it doesn't need to be spotless (you'll be covering any stains with paint), you should get rid of any food bits or greasy residues. Grease can stop paint from sticking to the surface, and food bits might attract pests. Once you're satisfied, use a fine-grit sandpaper on the bottom of the pan for better paint adhesion. To help it withstand the elements, use paint designed for the outdoors. For a cartoon-accurate mushroom, opt for a bright base color like red, orange, yellow, or pink. Add white dots to complete the look, then cover it with a coat of sealant to keep the paint safe.
While you're waiting for the paint or sealant to dry, you can work on the stem. Your stem can be anything you can attach the bundt pan to, as long as it can be either stuck into the ground or balanced on a patio. PVC pipe is a good choice, since the middle dip of the bundt pan can be set into the pipe and easily glued or screwed into place, and the pipe can be hammered into the soil. Your stem can be painted as well, or left unpainted if you prefer.
Adapting the craft to fit your style
If you want to inject some of your own personality into this DIY, there are a few things you can modify. How you decorate the bundt pan is an easy place to start. If storybook mushrooms aren't your vibe, consider researching real native mushrooms in your area and paint your bundt pan to match! You can add texture with beads or drizzles of hot glue to mimic the strange patterns found in nature. If you want something even more fantastical, consider swapping white dots for different patterns or colors, or even using glitter to give it some sparkle. Since this will be outside, you may want to consider using biodegradable glitter.
Even if you leave the mushroom cap the same, what you use for the stem can change the vibe of the project. Use logs or sticks for a more rustic or wild look, or look for a cup, glass, or vase that can be flipped upside down. Small flower pots are another good choice, and they will make a more stable base for a place where you can't stick the stem into the soil such as a patio. If your stem is clear, you could add battery-powered string lights to the inside for a more whimsical look. You could even combine your bundt pan mushroom with this whimsical glass jar fairy house for a truly delightful display!
Finally, how you incorporate it into the rest of your decor can make a huge difference. Arranging your stone animal statues or figurines around or even on top of the mushrooms can turn your individual pieces into a charming scene. Extend the mushroom theme by creating a DIY mushroom stool for your patio or adding other mushroom-shaped decor to your garden.