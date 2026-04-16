Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Yard With This Bundt Pan Mushroom DIY

Some gardeners prefer a neat, mature look for their yards and gardens, but others enjoy a more whimsical style. If you want to add a bit of joy and fun to your garden, you can create a cute mushroom out of a bundt pan, painting supplies, and something for the pan to stand on. There are plenty of ways to repurpose bundt pans, and this is one you definitely won't want to skip.

Start by giving your bundt pan a rinse. While it doesn't need to be spotless (you'll be covering any stains with paint), you should get rid of any food bits or greasy residues. Grease can stop paint from sticking to the surface, and food bits might attract pests. Once you're satisfied, use a fine-grit sandpaper on the bottom of the pan for better paint adhesion. To help it withstand the elements, use paint designed for the outdoors. For a cartoon-accurate mushroom, opt for a bright base color like red, orange, yellow, or pink. Add white dots to complete the look, then cover it with a coat of sealant to keep the paint safe.

While you're waiting for the paint or sealant to dry, you can work on the stem. Your stem can be anything you can attach the bundt pan to, as long as it can be either stuck into the ground or balanced on a patio. PVC pipe is a good choice, since the middle dip of the bundt pan can be set into the pipe and easily glued or screwed into place, and the pipe can be hammered into the soil. Your stem can be painted as well, or left unpainted if you prefer.