18 Genius Ideas To Repurpose Old Bundt Pans Around The House

If you're not into baking, chances are you have no idea what Bundt pans are. These pans are niche, with their fluted designs and hollow center (for baking stuff more evenly) that gives them a distinctive look. Well, whether you know what a Bundt pan is or not, you are probably still curious to see what else can be done with their unique design. You're in luck, as there are dozens of ways to repurpose this bakeware around a house.

To be exact, we've found 18 clever ideas for upcycling old Bundt pans around a house, in both indoor and outdoor areas. The many ways to use them range from decorative DIYs to functional flips. These pans are often made of sturdy glass or metal, making them suitable for various household tasks. They can house plants, boost your interior design and landscaping, or even be temporarily improvised as a distraction for curious pets. This is a great way to reuse an old household item instead of tossing it out.

The best part about these baking pan hacks is that they're doable for people of all skill levels. The most advanced tool you'll need is a standard drill since most of the projects focus solely on repurposing the item and sometimes adding a quick coat of paint or sealant to the finished piece. On an important note, these DIYs are intended for glass or metal Bundt pans, not silicone designs. A silicone pan might not work the same in many of these flips.