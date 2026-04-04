18 Genius Ideas To Repurpose Old Bundt Pans Around The House
If you're not into baking, chances are you have no idea what Bundt pans are. These pans are niche, with their fluted designs and hollow center (for baking stuff more evenly) that gives them a distinctive look. Well, whether you know what a Bundt pan is or not, you are probably still curious to see what else can be done with their unique design. You're in luck, as there are dozens of ways to repurpose this bakeware around a house.
To be exact, we've found 18 clever ideas for upcycling old Bundt pans around a house, in both indoor and outdoor areas. The many ways to use them range from decorative DIYs to functional flips. These pans are often made of sturdy glass or metal, making them suitable for various household tasks. They can house plants, boost your interior design and landscaping, or even be temporarily improvised as a distraction for curious pets. This is a great way to reuse an old household item instead of tossing it out.
The best part about these baking pan hacks is that they're doable for people of all skill levels. The most advanced tool you'll need is a standard drill since most of the projects focus solely on repurposing the item and sometimes adding a quick coat of paint or sealant to the finished piece. On an important note, these DIYs are intended for glass or metal Bundt pans, not silicone designs. A silicone pan might not work the same in many of these flips.
Tack Bundt pans to a wall as eclectic decor
The unique shape of these pans make them very ideal for wall decor. You can get a collection of Bundt pans in colors you like, or spray paint them yourself. To do this, start by sanding the exterior of the pan with fine-grain sandpaper, then coat it with a paint like the Rust-Oleum Ultra Cover Metallic Spray Paint. Choose a color that complements other metallic accents in your space. For example, if you have cabinets with gold knobs, golden Bundt pan wall art can tie the room together.
Design an ornate planter for your garden
Create a classy pedestal planter for a flower garden using a Bundt pan and lamp base. Start by drilling a few holes around the bottom of the pan, so rainwater has a way to drain out. You'll also need a tall candlestick or lamp base, which you can thrift or purchase online. Just ensure that it's made of a solid, heavyweight material that can support the weight of the bowl filled with soil and foliage. Coat both the pan and lamp base in a weather-resistant paint, pour in your soil, place your plants, and your decor is ready.
Build a planter umbrella holder for outdoor patio tables
If your spare Bundt pan has a hole in the center, you're in luck. It may be the perfect size to fit around the umbrella pole on a shaded patio table. Once it's tucked in place, you can turn the pan into a shallow but adorable patio planter for young annuals and perennials. Make sure to keep up with watering, as it can be tricky to keep the shallow soil hydrated. Also be mindful to open and close the umbrella as needed to provide the plants with proper sun and shade.
Design a rotating outdoor snack tray
Creating an outdoor food tray follows the same concept as the patio planter idea. If you're about to spend a day in the sun, tuck an umbrella pole into one of these pans, and fill the pan with chips or other dry treats. Keep in mind that this idea is cute but might not be so practical. The pan and umbrella pole need to be washed and sanitized before putting in a new batch of snacks. You also must clean up the entire area after every use, since crumbs will attract bugs.
Upcycle a Bundt pan into a vintage succulent planter
Succulents do well in shallow containers, don't require much water, grow slowly, and have compact roots, making them easy to cultivate in a confined space. This also makes Bundt pans an excellent upcycled planter choice. Leave the pan as is, or repaint the outside to better fit your aesthetic. Let the spray paint dry for at least 24 hours before placing the plants inside. Avoid painting the inside (which will be hidden by plants and dirt, anyway) so there's no risk of paint leaching.
Make a decorative pumpkin for fall decor
There are many genius ideas to transform common items into adorable fall pumpkin decor, but this concept is one of the easiest. Simply flip a ribbed Bundt pan over, as it's already pumpkin-shaped. Spray paint it orange to truly emulate a pumpkin, or do another color if you wish. Add a thrifted or purchased wooden spindle, such as the Bqlzr Beech Wood Craft Spindle, to work as the stem, and tie other fall foliage or a decorative bow to create a rustic farmhouse centerpiece.
Transform a Bundt pan into faux Bundt cake decor
This truly unique idea upcycles a Bundt pan to make a non-edible cake decor. Spray the interior of a Bundt baking dish with Great Stuff Gaps and Cracks Insulating Spray Foam Sealant. Let it sit overnight then cut off the top excess with a serrated knife. Paint over the foam with light brown craft paint, then use a slightly darker brown to add variation to the inedible design. Place it in a glass cake display and tuck it in a countertop or open shelf corner to accentuate your cozy kitchen.
Make a stylish bowl centerpiece
If you don't have a green thumb, you can repurpose a Bundt pan to house a synthetic garden. Use Floral Dry Green Foam Blocks to fill the bottom half of the pan. Next, insert a combination of artificial leaves and flowers into the foam to create a realistic planter that requires no upkeep. The beauty of this idea is that you can keep it up year round. Simply swap out the flowers as the seasons change. You can also add dry potpourri, like AlaTyche's Spring Potpourri Bags, to give your gorgeous centerpieces a pleasant aroma.
Design a rotating utensil holder for outdoor umbrella tables
The Bundt pan and umbrella holder combo has another use for outdoor patios. This pan is a great place to stow extra plates, napkins, and utensils when hosting outdoor parties and get-togethers. Unlike the other upcycled patio bowl ideas, this concept doesn't require much upkeep. Guests and household members can rotate it like a lazy Susan, spinning necessary items within reach, making it just as functional as it is cute. At the end of an event, take the leftover tableware inside and save it for another day.
Repurpose a Bundt pan as a funnel for household tasks
If you don't have a funnel on hand, a Bundt pan with a hole provides a bulky but suitable solution in a pinch. Flip the bakeware upside down and as long as the hole has a smaller diameter than whatever it's being poured into, this should work. It's a great way to pour sauce from a mixing bowl into a measuring cup or serving dish. The best part about this trick is that it's one of those hacks you'd really appreciate when you desperately need it.
Craft a vintage hanging Bundt-shaped pendant light
Bundt pans are designed for baking; therefore, most are heatproof up to several hundred degrees. This makes them one of the safest items to upcycle into a lampshade. Acquire a traditional lightbulb pendant, like the OmiSun Plug In Hanging Light Kit, and pair it with a compatible LED bulb. The cord should fit through the pan's center hole and be held in place by the socket. Hang the light over a corner table or office setup for old-fashioned, industrial task lighting.
Make mushroom decor
When flipped upside-down, ribbed Bundt pans also look like another popular piece of farmhouse decor — a mushroom cap. Paint your pan with polka dots to emulate a traditional toadstool, and set it on top of a cylinder base. You can repurpose glass vases, 3-inch PVC pipes, or anything other kind of base that best fits your garden aesthetic. The raised center of the baking dish should fit inside of the cylinder, but you can secure it in place with E6000 Industrial Strength Adhesive. Make one or multiple mushrooms to add a touch of whimsy to your landscaping.
Set up an impromptu toy for cats
If your kitten has grown tired of their toys, try this impromptu idea. Put a small ball inside an old Bundt pan. Curious pets will love batting the ball around the interior of the pan, and it's a cheap, easy way to keep them entertained. This makeshift version of a $16 cat toy is also a great way to see if your kitty enjoys this type of entertainment before investing money into a niche design. As a heads up, new puppy owners should not try this idea, since small balls can be a choking hazard.
Double up two pans to make a decorative pumpkin
Identical Bundt pans can be flipped to make another form of pumpkin decor. Put Aleene's All Purpose Tacky Glue around the pan edges to stick them together in a full, rounded shape. Then choose your favorite colors from the FolkArt Home Decor Chalk Paint Set as well as Mod Podge Matte Sealer to redecorate the pans' exteriors. Instead of using a spindle, this DIY uses a natural-looking twig to top off the look. The original DIYer also added artificial flowers, all of which can be glued together with the tacky glue.
Add a roof to a cylindrical bird feeder
If you have a traditional cylinder bird feeder with an insufficient overhead covering, a Bundt pan could be the perfect solution. Simply slide the Bundt pan overtop the cylinder bird feeder, potentially using E6000 adhesive glue to hold it in place. This fluted cake pan isn't as basic as a simple cone-shaped roof, and it brings a more stylish touch to landscaping. The roof also has functional benefits by diverting rainwater and keeping the bird seed dry and mold-free for your avian friends.
Create an adorable housewarming gift basket
If you have an old Bundt pan sitting around that you've never used, consider turning it into a cozy gift basket for a friend. Establish the Bundt pan as a base, and stock it full of personalized and thoughtful gifts. Wrap the entire bundle with cellophane, such as the PerkHomy Folio Clear Cellophane Wrap, to create a professional-looking gift basket. This is an especially creative way to wrap a housewarming present stocked full of kitchen items for a new homeowner or college student.
Hang a bundt pan wind chime
If you love the look of eclectic decor, consider making a hanging wind chime from an old Bundt baking pan. You'll need Yingfeng Silver Hanging Chains to emulate the original DIYer's look, as well as various bells, beads, charms, and other embellishments. For an alternative look, use twine, fishing line, or string beads instead of a chain. If you add clear crystals, like the Julmelon Colorful Crystals, you could also transform this piece into a gorgeous suncatcher for indoor areas.
Make a birdseed wreath instead of a cake
If you aren't using your Bundt pans to cook treats for family and friends, use it to support local wildlife. Craft a stylish bird seed wreath by combining the cooking ingredients seen in Simply Bloom's YouTube tutorial. Press the bird seed mixture very firmly in the bowl, and let it sit for at least 24 hours. You can tell it's fully dry when the mixture starts pulling away from the pan edges. Tie ribbon around the seed wreath, and put a knot on the other end so it can hang from a branch or feeder.