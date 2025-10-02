Reuse And Transform Empty Toilet Paper Rolls Into Adorable DIY Fall Pumpkin Decor

Dropping temperatures and leaves taking on their signature seasonal hues are the signs that fall is officially upon us. To many, this means it's finally time to bust out the fun seasonal and Halloween decor. But this doesn't mean you have to cover your home in spooky skeletons, witches, and spiders to be festive. Sometimes seasonal decor can be more subtle and versatile with an aesthetic that evokes cozy, soothing Autumn harvest vibes for the entire season, rather than the creepy Halloween look that only seems relevant for weeks. That is exactly the look Anh Lin (@girlandtheword) was after when she shared on Instagram how she repurposed empty toilet paper rolls to create cute, fuzzy DIY pumpkins for a positively lovely neutral festive fall garland. By wrapping sections of the tubes in thick string and adding a cinnamon stick for a stem, Lin created fun, fuzzy pumpkins that smelled as great as they looked.

Before you begin this adorable DIY, you will need to gather and prep a few supplies. First, you'll need an empty toilet paper roll for every two pumpkins you'd like to make. Alternatively, you could grab an empty paper towel roll or wrapping paper tube. Prepare the tubes for the project by cutting toilet paper rolls in half or longer tubes into sections approximately two inches in length. You'll also need to find a thick, fuzzy thread like what is used in the Instagram tutorial to cover the rolls, whether your aesthetic is subtle shades of neutral, classic orange hues, or happy rainbow pumpkin vibes. You could also use a rich, textural ribbon like velvet for a luxurious, elegant take. Grab some cotton stuffing, cinnamon sticks, and a hot glue gun, and you are ready to start DIYing these beyond-sweet and festive little fuzzy pumpkins to add to your fall decor.