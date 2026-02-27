Don't Toss An Old Bundt Pan — Make An Adorable Patio Planter

As the days turn warm, it can be an excellent indicator that it's time to set up your deck or patio. You know the drill. Furniture cushions come out, string lights go up, and the table earns center stage. But while you're getting your outdoor space ready, make sure to grab a Bundt pan, too. With an easy hack, you can transform one into a charming planter that wraps around a patio umbrella. If you plant beautiful flowers inside your Bundt pan, it'll become a real conversation piece.

People have been using the Bundt pan for decades — a brilliant baking tool that produces thick, delicious cakes. If you're not a passionate baker, you might have an old Bundt pan in your kitchen cabinet that's collecting dust. There's no need to toss it into the donation pile when it can be given new life as a decorative container. And if you have multiple, you could create a Bundt pan bird feeder as well.

The hole in the center is part of the pan's magic. It's also what helps morph it into a planter for your patio table. In order for the hack to work, the hole in the Bundt pan needs to be large enough for your umbrella pole to slide through. Keep this in mind if you need to search for one at a thrift store. Jot down the diameter of the pole prior to going, and hopefully, luck will be on your side. If not, you can always remove part of the Bundt pan's center tube using a rotary tool. Sand the top afterwards to give it a smooth edge.