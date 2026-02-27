Don't Toss An Old Bundt Pan — Make An Adorable Patio Planter
As the days turn warm, it can be an excellent indicator that it's time to set up your deck or patio. You know the drill. Furniture cushions come out, string lights go up, and the table earns center stage. But while you're getting your outdoor space ready, make sure to grab a Bundt pan, too. With an easy hack, you can transform one into a charming planter that wraps around a patio umbrella. If you plant beautiful flowers inside your Bundt pan, it'll become a real conversation piece.
People have been using the Bundt pan for decades — a brilliant baking tool that produces thick, delicious cakes. If you're not a passionate baker, you might have an old Bundt pan in your kitchen cabinet that's collecting dust. There's no need to toss it into the donation pile when it can be given new life as a decorative container. And if you have multiple, you could create a Bundt pan bird feeder as well.
The hole in the center is part of the pan's magic. It's also what helps morph it into a planter for your patio table. In order for the hack to work, the hole in the Bundt pan needs to be large enough for your umbrella pole to slide through. Keep this in mind if you need to search for one at a thrift store. Jot down the diameter of the pole prior to going, and hopefully, luck will be on your side. If not, you can always remove part of the Bundt pan's center tube using a rotary tool. Sand the top afterwards to give it a smooth edge.
Here's how to elevate your patio table with an old Bundt pan
Start by washing your Bundt pan to remove any leftover cake or rust residue. Then, you'll have to make a decision when it comes to drainage holes. Water needs to be able to drain from a container in order for a plant to stay healthy. You can create drainage holes in the bottom of your Bundt pan using an electric drill. But if you'd rather avoid power tools, plan on setting individual small pots inside the pan instead of actually planting the flowers. Once you've decided on a drainage method, consider rejuvenating the pan with spray paint — for instance, you could pick a color to match the warm-weather vibe.
Fill your Bundt pan with flowers or artfully arranged succulents to create eye-catching decor. After it's ready, set the pan in the middle of your patio table so that the holes line up. Slide the umbrella through, and it'll lock the planter into place. You'll now have a vibrant centerpiece to enjoy whenever you're relaxing outside or hosting a fun BBQ. Don't forget to monitor your planter to ensure it's getting the proper amount of sun. You can easily move it to a different location whenever it seems necessary — especially during bad weather. This Bundt pan planter is so unique and lovely, it'd also make the perfect housewarming gift!