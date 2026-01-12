Martha Stewart's Clever Bird Feeder Hack Uses A Common Baking Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a person who knows exactly how to feather a nest with crafts that are equal parts practical and charming, it's no surprise Martha Stewart has figured out a way to use a simple kitchen item to attract dozens of birds to her yard. On an episode of "Martha," the domestic goddess used simple bundt pans to transform a humble mixture into tasty molded seed cakes that are the perfect addition to a bird-friendly garden. To make them, Stewart combined a mixture of bird seed, peanuts, and dried cranberries, added rendered suet, packed the mix tightly into a bundt pan, and froze it until hard.

Seed and suet cakes provide something traditional bird feeders often don't. Packed with fats that birds rely on for energy, especially in the winter, molded seed cakes offer concentrated nutrition. Bundt pans create a large, wreath-shaped cake that can accommodate bigger or clinging birds that have trouble accessing narrow feeders. "I feed a lot of birds," Stewart said during her show, and if you attempt this clever hack yourself, woodpeckers, cardinals, and even bluebirds are potential visitors.

Along with a bundt pan or two (including miniature ones like the Wilton Non-Stick Mini Fluted Cake Pans from Amazon, which are ideal if you want to give small suet cakes as gifts), you'll need a large mixing bowl for combining your seed mix. Because suet is on the sticky side, it's also a good idea to have a pair of latex or rubber gloves. For a decorative element, you can place some fresh cranberries on the bottom of the pan before you fill it up, as Stewart did. Last but not least, you'll want something to hang your wreath. Stewart used thick gold ribbon, but inexpensive twine would also do the trick.