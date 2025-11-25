24 Tasty Herbs You Can Easily Regrow From Cuttings Right In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Growing herbs in your kitchen is an easy way to have fresh seasonings at your fingertips year-round. Frost dates are irrelevant, droughts aren't a concern, and deer would have to pick your locks to devour your plants. Propagating herbs from cuttings is one of the most cost-effective methods for creating this type of indoor garden. It produces a copy of the parent plant, so it's also a way to preserve the best characteristics of your favorite culinary plants. In many cases, it's also a faster route to new plants than germinating seeds. Plus, it doesn't require lots of tools or specialized knowledge.

Make your cuttings with sharp and clean garden scissors when the parent plant is growing new foliage, and then place them in farmhouse-style mason jars, vintage vases, or even repurposed glass yogurt jars filled with fresh water and perhaps adorned with gingham ribbon. In addition to sprouting the roots they need to become full-grown plants, which you can eventually transfer to potting soil, your cuttings can function as fragrant little bouquets of greenery that brighten up your surroundings as you cook, clean, or simply gaze out of your kitchen window. A window that faces south or west will offer the type of sunlight most of your herb cuttings need.