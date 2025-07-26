The Herb You'll Want To Use In Your Home To Keep Spiders Out

It's easy to freak out at the sight of spiders, despite the fact that they are predators helping to remove a lot of other annoying bugs from our lives. If, like many people, you'd rather live without them than with them, there are some natural herbal controls that may help you remove or at least lessen the presence of spiders in your home. One of them is menthol, or mint oil. Menthol is the main reason humans love the smell and taste of mint (Mentha spicata), and it's also the reason why spiders are likely to avoid it. Accordingly, you'll want to use mint in your home, as the oil can keep spiders out. The good news is that the strength of mint oil may also help to repel the pests that spiders feast on, so you are doing spiders' dirty work without needing spiders around.

Peppermint (Mentha x piperita) is often the most recommended variety of mint to use as a pest repellent. Being a hybrid of different species, it contains the pesticide pulegone as well as menthol and other essential oils. A bevy of anecdotal evidence recommends peppermint oil for ant control, for getting rid of fleas, and for repelling other creeping, crawling, and flying nuisances. You may never fully rid your life of spiders, but you may rest a little easier knowing you've done your best to control them without resorting to harsh chemicals. And even if it doesn't work, you've practiced a little aromatherapy to help you cope the next time you see a spider.