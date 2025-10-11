Start Growing This Popular Herb In Your Kitchen For A Fresh Supply Year-Round

It's a good choice for a spot near a bright window since it needs a substantial amount of light. If you have a choice of windows for this plant, a south-facing one is best. No windows in your kitchen? No problem. Give your oregano plant a grow light that mimics the sun's rays. In addition to giving indoor oregano as much bright, indirect sunlight as you can, monitor the temperature and humidity. Oregano grows best in air temperatures between 60-70 degrees Fahrenheit with 50-60% humidity. To keep tabs on your kitchen's humidity, consider using a product like the ThermoPro TP50 digital hygrometer, which also measures air temperature. Running a fan near your oregano is a smart move as it keeps the temperature consistent and enhances air circulation, lowering the risk of powdery mildew and other fungal ailments.

Good drainage is also key when growing oregano in pots. Choose containers with drainage holes and a potting mix with a neutral pH for optimal results. Also, resist the urge to overwater your oregano, as this sets the stage for root rot. Only water when the uppermost inch of soil is dry to the touch. You can check this by poking a finger or a chopstick into the soil of your oregano plant.

Finally, consider pinching or clipping your oregano's stems right before they flower. This will help the plant form a nice, compact shape. While you're at it, check your oregano for signs of pests. Oregano isn't especially prone to infestations, but aphids, mealybugs, and whiteflies may snack on it if given the opportunity. Spider mites can also be an issue and may spread to your other houseplants if left unchecked. You can banish all of these pests with an insecticidal soap such as Natria ready-to-use garden bug treatment. If you'd prefer a DIY solution, try getting rid of spider mites with thyme oil.