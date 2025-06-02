Get Rid Of Spider Mites With A Simple DIY Remedy That Actually Works

There are many ways to get rid of spider mites with common pesticides, but if you're interested in a DIY remedy for spider mites, you might want to consider thyme. Why thyme? It turns out the herb has the potential to ward off spider mites, according to research from Cornell University.

Specifically, it's thyme oil and the active compound thymol that hold the power to act as a pesticide against spider mites. The Cornell study found thyme oil produces a 100% mortality rate for spider mites at a 1% concentration. Thyme oil has also shown the ability to reduce egg laying against the pesky two-spotted spider mite, which feeds on a wider variety of plants. So, if you're interested in using essential oils as a pesticide, let's dive into how to use them.