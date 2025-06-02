Get Rid Of Spider Mites With A Simple DIY Remedy That Actually Works
There are many ways to get rid of spider mites with common pesticides, but if you're interested in a DIY remedy for spider mites, you might want to consider thyme. Why thyme? It turns out the herb has the potential to ward off spider mites, according to research from Cornell University.
Specifically, it's thyme oil and the active compound thymol that hold the power to act as a pesticide against spider mites. The Cornell study found thyme oil produces a 100% mortality rate for spider mites at a 1% concentration. Thyme oil has also shown the ability to reduce egg laying against the pesky two-spotted spider mite, which feeds on a wider variety of plants. So, if you're interested in using essential oils as a pesticide, let's dive into how to use them.
How to use thyme oil to get rid of spider mites
Essential oils are often used as a component in water-based natural sprays for DIY pest control. You can find spider mite repellent sprays from retailers, or you can create a DIY spider mite spray using thyme oil. There are many spray recipes available, and most include a mix of 1 cup of distilled white vinegar, ½ cup of water, 2 tablespoons of dish soap, and between 20 and 30 drops of thyme oil. As you mix the ingredients, you can shake the spray bottle to help blend them.
When using a spider mite repellent spray, you'll want to target the places spider mites tend to lurk. Spider mites love munching on houseplants and vegetables in gardens. They tend to live in colonies under plant leaves and thrive in warm, dry, and dusty conditions. They begin laying eggs in the spring when warmer weather arrives, so using a spray to eliminate them in spring works best. It's also a good idea to spray around the exterior of your home to prevent spider mites from entering your home. If you've noticed spots on your houseplants, you can use the DIY thyme oil spray to eliminate spider mites.
What are spider mites, and why are they a problem?
Spider mites resemble spiders because they have eight legs and produce webs — and, like spiders, they are arachnids. When spider mites feed on houseplants, the plants can take on a yellowed look, and leaves can drop. The webs spider mites cast also create issues in your home by making it look dirty. The webs can collect dust and mean more cleaning.
If you've noticed spider mites in your garden or on your vegetable plants, you can use other tactics, like spraying the underside of leaves with a garden hose to dislodge them from the plant. Spraying plants will help remove their webs and remove any dust. Spraying indoor plants with a spray bottle will accomplish the same effect. You can also wipe down the underside of the leaves with a damp cloth after spraying it. With these prevention tactics, in combination with a thyme oil solution, you have an easy way to get rid of spider mites.