Keep Your Garage Cool This Summer With An Easy-To-Use Solution

Have you ever wondered exactly why your garage is always so hot in the summertime? The garage doors absorb the sun's heat, and the lack of insulation or ventilation allows the space to trap heat like a gigantic oven. If you use your garage as a workspace, hangout area, or home gym, that heat can really be a problem. As such, you should look for ways to cool your space to make it a safe place to be. And there is hardly a cooling method more effective for a garage than a ductless mini split.

A ductless mini split is an air conditioning unit that, as its name suggests, does not require ductwork to cool a space. It consists of a small outdoor air compressor and an indoor head unit connected by electrical wires and refrigerant lines, which cool the hot air from the outdoor compressor. Mini splits are controlled by a thermostat, which you can use to set the desired temperature.

In terms of what it costs to install a mini split, you're looking at a low end of $600 if you do the work yourself. If you hire a contractor to install it, expect to pay between $2,000 and $5,000. This is pricey, but it is well worth it because a ductless mini split can also double as a space heater, which is a great way to keep your garage warm in the winter.