Keep Your Garage Cool This Summer With An Easy-To-Use Solution
Have you ever wondered exactly why your garage is always so hot in the summertime? The garage doors absorb the sun's heat, and the lack of insulation or ventilation allows the space to trap heat like a gigantic oven. If you use your garage as a workspace, hangout area, or home gym, that heat can really be a problem. As such, you should look for ways to cool your space to make it a safe place to be. And there is hardly a cooling method more effective for a garage than a ductless mini split.
A ductless mini split is an air conditioning unit that, as its name suggests, does not require ductwork to cool a space. It consists of a small outdoor air compressor and an indoor head unit connected by electrical wires and refrigerant lines, which cool the hot air from the outdoor compressor. Mini splits are controlled by a thermostat, which you can use to set the desired temperature.
In terms of what it costs to install a mini split, you're looking at a low end of $600 if you do the work yourself. If you hire a contractor to install it, expect to pay between $2,000 and $5,000. This is pricey, but it is well worth it because a ductless mini split can also double as a space heater, which is a great way to keep your garage warm in the winter.
A properly sized mini split is the most effective way to cool your garage
If the cost to install a mini split in your garage has you second-guessing the idea, understand that other solutions only solve half the problem. Added ventilation via windows and fans will definitely move air through, but that won't necessarily cool the space to tolerable temperatures. A DIY hack using Dollar Tree Readi-boards might be a cheap way to get your garage a little cooler. However, they really don't do anything to actively cool the space.
What about adding insulation? Consider the pros and cons of adding insulation to a garage. On its own, it can protect your garage from temperature extremes, but some homeowners say it won't be enough to cool the space. Insulation does make a great partner with the mini split, as it helps reduce energy bills by keeping cold air from escaping. The trick is to pick the right mini split size for the space.
Mini splits are sized by BTU output, and larger spaces typically require higher BTU ratings. Most small garages will do fine with a 12,000 BTU unit, while larger spaces will require 18,000 or above. You can determine the size unit you need by adding the square footage of your garage to the height of the ceiling. This will give you a full picture of the space you need to cool.