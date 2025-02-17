Cold Garage? Skip The Space Heater And Warm It Up With These Affordable Solutions

Heating your home efficiently is one thing, but keeping a garage warm is a whole other beast. Whether you are simply trying to keep it insulated enough that getting in your car doesn't feel like walking into an igloo or hoping to make it warm enough to comfortably work out or work wood, getting it to the right temperature and keeping it there can be more difficult (and more expensive) than it looks.

One of the most common ways to heat a garage — besides installing a permanent heating system — is with space heaters. While relatively affordable, these come with their own challenges that have led many people to think there must be a better option out there. While space heaters will do the job to an extent, they may not heat the space as well as you need, and it's not something that you can or would want to leave running for too long. Not only do they use a decent amount of energy, but they can also be a fire hazard if left unattended. If you need an affordable way to heat your garage, however, there are some options out there, even if you don't want to settle for a space heater — such as adding more insulation or using a different kind of space heater.