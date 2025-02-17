Cold Garage? Skip The Space Heater And Warm It Up With These Affordable Solutions
Heating your home efficiently is one thing, but keeping a garage warm is a whole other beast. Whether you are simply trying to keep it insulated enough that getting in your car doesn't feel like walking into an igloo or hoping to make it warm enough to comfortably work out or work wood, getting it to the right temperature and keeping it there can be more difficult (and more expensive) than it looks.
One of the most common ways to heat a garage — besides installing a permanent heating system — is with space heaters. While relatively affordable, these come with their own challenges that have led many people to think there must be a better option out there. While space heaters will do the job to an extent, they may not heat the space as well as you need, and it's not something that you can or would want to leave running for too long. Not only do they use a decent amount of energy, but they can also be a fire hazard if left unattended. If you need an affordable way to heat your garage, however, there are some options out there, even if you don't want to settle for a space heater — such as adding more insulation or using a different kind of space heater.
Infrared heater
Infrared heaters are often and commonly mistaken as being space heaters. While a space heater can be an infrared heater, not all infrared heaters are space heaters. The main difference is that true infrared heaters heat the air in a specific direction, while space heaters warm the air around them. The red line of these definitions are admittedly a little fuzzy, so if you are truly anti-space heater, this may not be the choice for you. However, a model like this Duraflame freestanding electric fireplace stove heater is a great option as it is sturdy, unlikely to tip, and also has the benefit of a cozy aesthetic while heating up to 1,000 square feet for less than $300.
Unlike with space heaters, the unit itself also remains cool to the touch, so it is safe for kids and pets, and doesn't pose a fire risk from overheating an outside object. Infrared heat also works to warm an area without stripping it of moisture, so it's a great choice if you are concerned about exacerbating a dry environment. Just make sure you install your infrared heater at least 7 feet above the floor and 4 inches below the ceiling for safety reasons.
Insulation
One of the best ways to keep your garage warm — or warmer — is not by adding heat, but rather by preserving it. A main contributor to garages being so cold (besides the large gaping doors) is the overall lack of insulation. Adding some additional padding against the elements can help regulate temperatures both in the cold and warm months, and it won't cost you anything besides the price of the insulation.
While you could hire someone to do this for you, it is actually pretty DIY friendly, especially since you don't need to insulate to the same extent as you would a house. A great option to consider is something like this Insulation Marketplace Smartshield insulation roll. Though thin, this material is designed to reflect 95% of radiant energy, which makes it an excellent contender when it comes to insulating your garage for cheap.
It works by helping to maintain a neutral temperature by preventing heat from escaping in cold months, and preventing excess heat from entering during hot ones. You should insulate the walls, but if your garage is under a living space, you may want to insulate the ceiling as well so that heat can't escape from above.
Propane
A propane heater may not be the solution for everyday use, but it is one of the most affordable and effective. If you do opt for a propane model, you will want to ensure that it is approved for indoor use, and never, ever leave it unattended. Since everyone is subject to their own human error, however, choose a model like this Mr. Heater Little Buddy which has multiple safety features in place including a low oxygen shut-off system and an accidental tip-over switch that will automatically shut it off if knocked over.
The other benefit of a propane heater — especially one this small — is that you aren't restricted to a certain area. Not only can you place this little guy wherever you need inside the garage, but you can also take it on the go, making it perfect for camping, tailgating, and more. Keep your propane heater away from all combustible materials and don't put anything on top of it.