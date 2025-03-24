How Much Does Cost To Install A Mini-Split Unit In Your Garage? It Depends

There comes a point every year at which working in your garage goes from pleasant to unbearably hot. The exact date varies by your latitude, and the quality of your home's insulation. You might try a powerful fan for a day or two, but by about the tenth time you rinse sawdust out of your eyes, that same old thought rises in your again: "This garage needs air conditioning." And heat, for that matter, because in winter you can't retreat with your sawhorses to a shady tree. Unfortunately, your HVAC guy doesn't like the idea of tying the garage into your home's heat pump — he says it'll create some kind of quantum imbalance in the cosmos, and cost a fortune to boot. So what can you do?

Hunker spoke exclusively to Micah Sherman, Frontdoor Virtual HVAC Expert, about your options for keeping a garage habitable. The answer, Sherman says, is likely a mini-split AC system. "Many mini-splits are heat pumps, so they can also heat the garage as well as cool it," Sherman said. "They are also much simpler to install than a central A/C system and can be done DIY."

The beauty of mini-split systems is that they're ductless. There are indoor and outdoor units tied together with power supply and control wires and a couple of refrigerant lines. This simplicity means mini-splits can be affordable... as little as $600 if you do the work yourself, according to Sherman. And they're often the best choice regardless of affordability. "They are also a permanent solution as opposed to a portable AC," he explained. "And, as many garages don't have windows, they work [when] a window unit is not an option."