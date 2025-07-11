Keep The Heat Down In Your Garage During Summer With A Smart Dollar Tree Hack

Most residents of the United States will deal with some degree of uncomfortable summer heat, with temperatures peaking from mid-July to August. This means rising air conditioning costs (and you better hope your system doesn't break down in the middle of a heat wave!), as well as being all too aware of how hot certain areas of the home can get (think upstairs, rooms with lots of daily sun exposure, or areas of poor insulation). Some people are even likely to avoid activities that will increase their exposure to the heat, like using their oven frequently or spending a lot of time in the garage.

Sometimes, though, giving up that garage space a few months out of the year just isn't a feasible option. Whether you frequent your garage for your spare time hobbies or it's being utilized as an extra room in the home, most ways to keep this space cooler during summer will cost you a pretty penny both in purchasing items and by upping your utility bill to run them. When you consider how much it costs to install a mini-split unit in your garage, you may want to turn to Dollar Tree for some help instead. For this hack to keep your garage cooler, you'll simply need some Dollar Tree Readi-board white foam boards, duct tape, a utility knife, and a stool. With some ingenuity, this DIY can turn your garage from hotter-than-Hades hot to manageably warm.