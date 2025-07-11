Keep The Heat Down In Your Garage During Summer With A Smart Dollar Tree Hack
Most residents of the United States will deal with some degree of uncomfortable summer heat, with temperatures peaking from mid-July to August. This means rising air conditioning costs (and you better hope your system doesn't break down in the middle of a heat wave!), as well as being all too aware of how hot certain areas of the home can get (think upstairs, rooms with lots of daily sun exposure, or areas of poor insulation). Some people are even likely to avoid activities that will increase their exposure to the heat, like using their oven frequently or spending a lot of time in the garage.
Sometimes, though, giving up that garage space a few months out of the year just isn't a feasible option. Whether you frequent your garage for your spare time hobbies or it's being utilized as an extra room in the home, most ways to keep this space cooler during summer will cost you a pretty penny both in purchasing items and by upping your utility bill to run them. When you consider how much it costs to install a mini-split unit in your garage, you may want to turn to Dollar Tree for some help instead. For this hack to keep your garage cooler, you'll simply need some Dollar Tree Readi-board white foam boards, duct tape, a utility knife, and a stool. With some ingenuity, this DIY can turn your garage from hotter-than-Hades hot to manageably warm.
Inexpensive foam boards can help trap unwanted heat
Garage hacks aren't limited to DIY garage organization ideas that will make the best use of your space. If your garage has high temperatures at certain times of the year (or if you live in a high temp area like Florida) consider this hack as a quick way to help your garage cool down a bit. The most important thing to keep in mind with this project is ensuring you purchase enough foam board for your space.
Before you head to Dollar Tree, first measure your garage door. If you want to know your standard two-car garage dimensions, the standard size to know for a two-car garage is 16 ft wide by 7 ft high. Keep in mind, though this is the standard, yours may differ so make sure to measure! For this size, you'll need roughly 27 boards costing around $34.00 before taxes. This cost is still below most garage insulation kits. Once home, cut them to fit the size of your garage door between joists, and install them with your duct tape, using your stool for the highest areas. This will help cool your garage as the foam boards are made of a polystyrene core which traps heat and keeps it from increasing the temperature. Though this can be effective, it's not the ultimate solution. Consider other inexpensive ways to keep the heat out, like decluttering, sealing any windows or doors, and utilizing cross ventilation during cooler times like through the night.