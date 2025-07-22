Here's Why Your Garage Is Always So Hot

The garage is one of the most versatile spaces in the home because it can be used for everything from storage to car parking or even as a workshop or gym. However, many of us find ourselves fleeing this space in the warmer months when it becomes inexplicably and uncomfortably hot. If your garage is attached to your home, excess hot air can even be transferred into the rest of the house. However, knowing the reasons why your garage is baking in the summer can help you begin to combat this issue and reclaim this useful space in the summer.

The key reason that your garage is heating up could be a lack of insulation. Having extra layers between the inside and outside of a structure isn't just for keeping warm in the winter; it also helps to keep it cool in the summer. It could be worth weighing up the pros and cons of insulating your garage, then, to help trap in cool air better. While you're checking for insulation, it is also a good idea to look for any leaks. Large gaps in between bricks or empty holes in plasterboard could be drawing hot air in from outside without you even knowing it. By plugging up those holes, you can help keep heat out. But did you know that the actual contents of your garage could also be contributing to its rising temperatures?