Transform Old Egg Cartons Into Chic Decor With A Thrifted Mirror

Skeptical that an old egg carton can somehow turn into a cutest home decor? Then, you should check out this project from the Our Upcycled Life YouTube channel. The creator crafts beautiful rose flowers out of the cups of egg cartons and paints them before adhering them around the frame of a small mirror. And you can easily recreate the project using a mirror you already own, a small one from Dollar Tree, or a thrifted mirror.

Of all the smart ways to use empty egg cartons around your home, making decor out of them is one of our favorites, which is why we're so excited about this DIY. It works with any mirror that has a frame. You could also make it work on a frameless mirror, though. Glue the egg carton flowers around the edge of the mirror to create a frame where one doesn't yet exist.

You'll want to use molded fiber egg cartons — the ones that made of paper with a cardboard-like texture. They'll hold up better and look better for this DIY than Styrofoam. Each flower takes three egg cups plus a strip of the carton's top. The number of cartons you'll need depends on the size of the mirror and how much of the frame you want to cover. You'll need sharp scissors to cut the cups and hot glue to secure them. Spray paint is the easiest way to cover the flowers, and you may want paint for the mirror frame as well.