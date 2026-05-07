Reuse Old Egg Cartons To DIY Whimsical Hanging Decor

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Love a good egg scramble in the morning? Eggs are a staple in many homes, and tossing all their cartons seems wasteful. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to use empty egg cartons around your home. But this one might be one of our favorites. Instagram creator @housewright_liz shows off a hanging egg carton flower display, and it's simply gorgeous! The project transforms the individual cups into whimsical white flowers with a surprising amount of detail, and displays them hanging off a tree branch. But there's plenty of room for customization with this DIY floral project.

If you're not an egg eater or don't have the patience to collect enough empty cartons yourself, put out a call to others to save their containers for you. Pulp containers (similar to cardboard but made of paper, water, and grass fibers) are ideal for this craft — even better if you have the bulk egg trays with well-defined separators to create several flowers at once. The best cartons feature cups that have a bit of a flower shape if you cut along their edges. If you can't find any free cartons, you can buy new cartons at farm stores or online — these MT Products Pulp Fiber Egg Flats from Amazon would work well.

This project uses a few other supplies, including white crepe paper streamers and white, green, and yellow paint to finish the flower details. You'll also need your choice of string to hang the flowers and something to hang them from. The original creator uses a tree branch, but you can get creative with other hanging options.