Stop Tossing Your Egg Cartons: Turn Them Into A Cutesy Spring Garland

It doesn't take much to assemble this craft. For materials, you only need a paper-based or Styrofoam egg carton and a string. As far as supplies go, you'll require scissors, hot glue, an X-Acto knife, several paint brushes, and multiple springtime paint colors. You should also pick up black and white craft paint, so you can adjust the color shades. It's possible to make this garland on any piece of string, whether it's a piece of twine or even extra fishing twine. However, if you want to make a light-up garland, you'll need to purchase string lights. Ensure the bulbs are small so they don't overwhelm the flower design, and make sure they're LED so they don't give off too much heat.

Start on the "flower" part of the garland by separating the egg cups with a pair of scissors. Each cup will have four raised sides that emulate petals. If necessary, round them off with scissors to make them look more like blossoms. Don't throw away any leftover egg carton pieces, as they'll be useful later. Paint each carton cup, or petal, in the color of your choice using acrylic paint. To make your design more spring-like, opt for shades that emulate popular springtime flowers, such as lilac crocuses and yellow daffodils.

Don't be afraid to mix white or black paint with your primary chosen colors. This will result in a lighter or darker shade, which will add depth and realism to your design. Dab the inside and outer edges of the egg carton cup to create more of a natural, ombre appearance. Also use a paintbrush to dab a yellow center to represent the stamen and pistil.