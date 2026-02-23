The Adorable Dollar Tree DIY That Adds A Burst Of Spring Color To Your Front Door
Spring is a period of growth and renewal, making it the perfect time to switch up your outside decor. If you're looking for ways to make your front porch stand out as winter comes to an end, this colorful spring wreath idea is the perfect Dollar Tree DIY for budget-friendly seasonal decor. By adorning one of the low-cost retailer's wooden bead wreaths with gorgeous florals in springtime colors, you can make an adorable and colorful decoration for your front door. With some hot glue or a bit of Dollar Tree's floral wire, it should be pretty easy to assemble your wreath (though depending on how you decorate your DIY, it could become a more involved project).
Depending on your style and how you want your decor to look, you can use different kinds of Dollar Tree faux florals in bright or pastel colors as well as fake greenery to put together your springtime wreath. To further customize your door decor, consider using a cute Dollar Tree sign or ribbons to add accents to your wreath. No matter how you style it, your front door will look adorable with this Dollar Tree DIY, and your home will finally be ready for spring.
How to DIY a colorful spring wreath with Dollar Tree supplies
First, choose the perfect flowers and greenery to match your existing decor and get your front door ready for spring. For vibrant blues, pinks, and purples, Dollar Tree's hydrangea flower bushes are a great choice, though the store's Gerbera daisy flower bushes feature vibrant yellows and a variety of other colors. If you prefer more pastel tones, the seven-stem spring petunia bush could bring your wreath to life. Other unique accents like fake fruit can also make your springtime wreath fun and add pops of color. Pair your flowers with a little bit of complementary greenery and start lining them up on your wreath. While you might cover the entire wreath in florals, you could also keep your flowers and greenery to one side, allowing the beads to show and making room for accents like ribbons.
Apply hot glue to the back of your faux florals and press them onto your wooden wreath form. Alternatively, wrap floral wire in between the beads and around the stems of your flowers and greenery to secure them onto the wreath. Though this stunning wreath will add charm to your front door, you can further personalize it to your preferred aesthetics. Glue a wood sign into the center of your decoration for a rustic touch, or tie an ornate bow from a Dollar Tree ribbon and attach it to your wreath.