Your Front Door Will Look So Cute With This Easy Dollar Tree Valentine's Day DIY
If you're looking for a different way to decorate besides a DIY Valentine's Day wreath, some supplies from Dollar Tree will help you craft a cute, textured sign to hang on your front door this February. Not only is it a super simple project, but you also don't need to break the bank to make this unique piece of Valentine's Day decor that's adorned with hearts, flowers, and lights. Simply layer a few of Dollar Tree's Heart-Shaped Wall Decor inside some of the low-cost retailer's Heart-Shaped Wooden Bead Wreath. Then, follow TikToker @sallynatour6's lead, and use Dollar Tree florals and lights to accentuate the hearts in the center of the sign.
While the video showcases upcycled pieces of vinyl flooring for the base of the sign, any sturdy, rectangular board should suffice. For example, a somewhat larger wooden board would be perfect, such as a 4-foot by 1-foot piece of lumber. This could then be painted or stained to match the aesthetic you'd like for your decor. Alternatively, to make a smaller version of this Valentine's Day sign, Dollar Tree's Crafters Square Wood Plank Hanging Decor is a great option, though you may need to attach two of them side by side to be wide enough to fit the heart decorations. With a little creativity and some hot glue, you can create adorable Valentine's Day decor on a budget.
DIYing a Valentine's Day front door sign from Dollar Tree supplies
When using a wooden base for your sign, you'll need to attach wire to hang it from your door. Once your base is prepped, line up your beaded heart frames vertically in the center of your sign and glue them into place. Make sure these are evenly spaced, as you'll add decorations in between them. Then, glue the smaller, woven hearts into the center of the beaded ones, creating a layered look. Alternatively, substituting the smaller hearts for Dollar Tree's Seasonal Collection Glitter Hearts will give your sign a cheekier vibe instead of a rustic look.
In between the larger hearts, attach slim pieces of floral foam onto your sign to hold your greenery and flowers. With pink, red, and white hues, Dollar Tree's Summer Flower Artificial Peony Rose Bushes would be beautiful additions to your Valentine's Day decor, while the Floral Garden Artificial Eucalyptus Vines would hang down, filling the empty space around the hearts. After pushing the stems into the foam, you could add a little hot glue if you're worried about the flowers falling off the decor.
For more accents, Dollar Tree has tons of ribbons in various patterns and colors to fit your style. Tie a bow with your ribbon and glue it to the top of your sign. Finally, weave your LED String Lights throughout your decorations, wrapping them around the accents. Hang your sign or prop it up beside your front door for a porch decor idea to make your entry more inviting.