Your Front Door Will Look So Cute With This Easy Dollar Tree Valentine's Day DIY

When using a wooden base for your sign, you'll need to attach wire to hang it from your door. Once your base is prepped, line up your beaded heart frames vertically in the center of your sign and glue them into place. Make sure these are evenly spaced, as you'll add decorations in between them. Then, glue the smaller, woven hearts into the center of the beaded ones, creating a layered look. Alternatively, substituting the smaller hearts for Dollar Tree's Seasonal Collection Glitter Hearts will give your sign a cheekier vibe instead of a rustic look.

In between the larger hearts, attach slim pieces of floral foam onto your sign to hold your greenery and flowers. With pink, red, and white hues, Dollar Tree's Summer Flower Artificial Peony Rose Bushes would be beautiful additions to your Valentine's Day decor, while the Floral Garden Artificial Eucalyptus Vines would hang down, filling the empty space around the hearts. After pushing the stems into the foam, you could add a little hot glue if you're worried about the flowers falling off the decor.

For more accents, Dollar Tree has tons of ribbons in various patterns and colors to fit your style. Tie a bow with your ribbon and glue it to the top of your sign. Finally, weave your LED String Lights throughout your decorations, wrapping them around the accents. Hang your sign or prop it up beside your front door for a porch decor idea to make your entry more inviting.