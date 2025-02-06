Don't Toss Old Wire Coat Hangers - Turn Them Into A DIY Valentine's Day Wreath

With each holiday comes new decorations and wreaths are a perfect choice to signal the start of the next celebration. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, a DIY wreath can make not only a great addition to your décor, but also serves as a fun activity for a date night, Galentine's get-together, or an easy craft to do with your kids. Pair this project with an easy Valentine's Day dinner recipe to round out your night.

Wreaths are a staple décor piece because of their versatility and how easy they are to make. All wreaths truly need are some sort of sturdy frame and any variety of added flourish to suit its purpose (be it a holiday wreath or an evergreen door décor). One wreath hack from Instagram uses only two items — a wire hanger and fabric — both of which most people typically have lying around the home, keeping your cost for this project at virtually zero. A wire coat hanger is a perfect wreath base, as it can be easily twisted and shaped into a Valentine's heart design. Your finished wreath can go on your door to greet people as they enter your home, as a statement piece above your mantel, or wherever you choose!