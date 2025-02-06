Don't Toss Old Wire Coat Hangers - Turn Them Into A DIY Valentine's Day Wreath
With each holiday comes new decorations and wreaths are a perfect choice to signal the start of the next celebration. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, a DIY wreath can make not only a great addition to your décor, but also serves as a fun activity for a date night, Galentine's get-together, or an easy craft to do with your kids. Pair this project with an easy Valentine's Day dinner recipe to round out your night.
Wreaths are a staple décor piece because of their versatility and how easy they are to make. All wreaths truly need are some sort of sturdy frame and any variety of added flourish to suit its purpose (be it a holiday wreath or an evergreen door décor). One wreath hack from Instagram uses only two items — a wire hanger and fabric — both of which most people typically have lying around the home, keeping your cost for this project at virtually zero. A wire coat hanger is a perfect wreath base, as it can be easily twisted and shaped into a Valentine's heart design. Your finished wreath can go on your door to greet people as they enter your home, as a statement piece above your mantel, or wherever you choose!
Crafting your wreath however your heart desires
Instagrammer Clare Hooper (@clarehooper) showcases how easy this project is in a video. To make one yourself, start by carefully untwisting the top of your old hanger, reshape the wires into a heart, then retwist the hook at the top to use as an option for hanging your wreath. Next, select your preferred fabric from whatever you have at hand (or head to the Dollar Tree for some inexpensive options), cut the fabric into strips, and tie them around your wire hanger until you have a full wreath. Hang your newly made wreath on a door and you've successfully finished your project!
As with many DIYs, this project can have numerous variations to suit your preferences and the materials you have available. There are plenty of DIY minimalist wreath ideas online to get you started. If you want to add some fun painting to this project, use heart cut-outs instead. Cut hearts out of leftover fabric, cardstock, cardboard, or any other material that'll fit the bill, paint them your preferred Valentine's shade, and glue them onto your frame. Once done, you can hang your wreath on a door or window with magnets or adhesive hooks.