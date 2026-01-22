Use Dollar Tree Doilies To Create Adorable Valentine's Day Decor On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's the solution for making your home look a little sweeter after you've blown your entire budget on Valentine's Day gifts? One clever TikToker, @samcampp, figured out how to transform a stack of inexpensive heart-shaped paper doilies into a stunning love letter garland. Using a simple envelope-folding technique, a few felt stickers, and a strand of twine, it's easy to fall head over heels for this adorable, affordable, Cupid-approved craft project.

Start with Dollar Tree's Heart-Shaped Paper Doilies, which come in assorted colors and sizes. You'll also need to pick up a sheet of the Seasonal Collection Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Felt Stickers (or use any similarly sized design you already have on hand). Last but not least, grab some twine to make your garland. Although basic brown or cream kitchen twine works just fine, the HOKI Red & White Cotton Bakers Twine from Amazon adds a festive touch that may make your heart skip a beat.

To make this craft truly yours, consider alternating doily sizes and colors for a bold, cheerful garland, or stick to a single size and palette for a subtler, minimalist effect. Doilies offer a delicate and romantic look, but you could also cut hearts out of scrapbook paper or lightweight fabric if you prefer. A dot of hot glue will be necessary if you're using thicker materials. And, although adding a second garland strand turns this simple craft project into a slightly more complex labor of love, you can easily create one using your trusty glue gun and a few satin ribbon bows.