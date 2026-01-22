Use Dollar Tree Doilies To Create Adorable Valentine's Day Decor On A Budget
What's the solution for making your home look a little sweeter after you've blown your entire budget on Valentine's Day gifts? One clever TikToker, @samcampp, figured out how to transform a stack of inexpensive heart-shaped paper doilies into a stunning love letter garland. Using a simple envelope-folding technique, a few felt stickers, and a strand of twine, it's easy to fall head over heels for this adorable, affordable, Cupid-approved craft project.
Start with Dollar Tree's Heart-Shaped Paper Doilies, which come in assorted colors and sizes. You'll also need to pick up a sheet of the Seasonal Collection Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Felt Stickers (or use any similarly sized design you already have on hand). Last but not least, grab some twine to make your garland. Although basic brown or cream kitchen twine works just fine, the HOKI Red & White Cotton Bakers Twine from Amazon adds a festive touch that may make your heart skip a beat.
To make this craft truly yours, consider alternating doily sizes and colors for a bold, cheerful garland, or stick to a single size and palette for a subtler, minimalist effect. Doilies offer a delicate and romantic look, but you could also cut hearts out of scrapbook paper or lightweight fabric if you prefer. A dot of hot glue will be necessary if you're using thicker materials. And, although adding a second garland strand turns this simple craft project into a slightly more complex labor of love, you can easily create one using your trusty glue gun and a few satin ribbon bows.
How to make a love letter garland using Dollar Tree doilies
Finding just the right words to tell someone how much you care can be tricky, but turning your heart-shaped doilies into love letters couldn't be easier. Start by folding both sides of each doily toward the center until they meet, making two strong creases. Next, flip your doily upside down. Fold the doily upward until it reaches the top of the sides you just folded. You'll see a little triangle forming at the top that will serve as your envelope's flap.
@samcampp
the cutest Valentine's Day garland you can conquer during nap time!!! 💌 loved making these little envelopes out of these heart doilies !!! #valentinesday #valentinesdaydecorations #craftinspo #valentinesinspo #garland
To turn your doily envelopes into a garland, lay a length of twine across the opening before securing the flap in place. Instead of sealing them with a kiss, use a sticker pressed firmly enough to hold the envelope closed around the twine. Repeat this folding process until the garland reaches your desired length. For the second garland, cut satin ribbon into 6- to 8-inch lengths, tying each one into a simple bow before attaching the loops together with a dot of hot glue. Finally, tie the two garlands together at both ends. Remember to create a loop for easier hanging.
Several Dollar Tree finds can help you create Valentine's Day decor on a budget, and this project is as flexible as it is cute. Mix sizes, colors, and embellishments to your heart's content. You could even add small Valentine's Day cards or sweet treats to the envelopes, a fun detail for entertaining. Whether you're planning to decorate a mantle, add some atmosphere to the bedroom, or enhance a Valentine's Day tablescape, a doily love letter garland will bring a little whimsy and a lot of romance to any space without breaking your heart (or the bank).