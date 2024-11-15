Turn A Pool Noodle Into A Stunning Jumbo Wreath To Add Charm To Your Front Door

With every season comes new decorations, and considering the many holidays that span the length of the year, revamping your space can get expensive. One of the easiest ways to DIY Christmas decorations is with a wreath — not only is it easy to change out, but it's something both you and your guests can enjoy daily. Wreaths can be expensive, but luckily there are some ingenious decorators that have come up with hacks to save money without sacrificing style.

So when TikToker @oliviasromantichome came up with an idea for a DIY Dollar Tree wreath made with a pool noodle, it seemed quite intriguing. This craft is easy even for the not-so-crafty, and makes use out of the very versatile pool noodle, which can make everything from decor to a cozy DIY headboard. To make the wreath, you will need a small hula hoop and two pool noodles. Cut the noodles down the center and wrap them around the hoop. You will also have to cut the length of the noodle to the appropriate size so it fits around the hoop.

Next, wrap the noodle with a fabric or ribbon of your choice until it is completely covered. Secure greenery, ornaments, bells, holiday lights, or tinsel over everything using floral wire or zip ties. Finally, add a bow of your choice. This is also a great way to make other seasonal wreaths — try gluing fall leaves, covering the frame in moss and spring flowers, or using wire for a heart shape.