Turn A Pool Noodle Into A Stunning Jumbo Wreath To Add Charm To Your Front Door
With every season comes new decorations, and considering the many holidays that span the length of the year, revamping your space can get expensive. One of the easiest ways to DIY Christmas decorations is with a wreath — not only is it easy to change out, but it's something both you and your guests can enjoy daily. Wreaths can be expensive, but luckily there are some ingenious decorators that have come up with hacks to save money without sacrificing style.
So when TikToker @oliviasromantichome came up with an idea for a DIY Dollar Tree wreath made with a pool noodle, it seemed quite intriguing. This craft is easy even for the not-so-crafty, and makes use out of the very versatile pool noodle, which can make everything from decor to a cozy DIY headboard. To make the wreath, you will need a small hula hoop and two pool noodles. Cut the noodles down the center and wrap them around the hoop. You will also have to cut the length of the noodle to the appropriate size so it fits around the hoop.
Next, wrap the noodle with a fabric or ribbon of your choice until it is completely covered. Secure greenery, ornaments, bells, holiday lights, or tinsel over everything using floral wire or zip ties. Finally, add a bow of your choice. This is also a great way to make other seasonal wreaths — try gluing fall leaves, covering the frame in moss and spring flowers, or using wire for a heart shape.
Other ways to DIY a holiday wreath
While the hack to make a wreath with pool noodles and a hula hoop is fairly simple, if you're looking for something even easier, there are still a ton of options out there for you. One simple hack is to buy a selection of faux pine branches or use real trimmings from winter foliage. You can hot glue them onto a straw wreath or styrofoam wreath form. If you can't find options that are exactly what you're looking for, opt for other decorations or use paint to color any fixtures to your preferences. Consider silver, gold, or a snowy white if you don't want the typical red-and-green Christmas wreath.
If you want a more natural look, opt for a grapevine wreath and decorate with ivy, holly, or other examples of dried greenery. You can use fresh versions of these plants if you would like it to look real and organic, but fake holly berries will be easier to find and last longer too. Focus on the bottom right or left of the wreath, and decorate about half of it. Since the grapevine is beautiful on its own, you don't have to worry about completely covering it, which makes it more affordable.
Finally, add a bow of your choice amidst the foliage and decor, which will fill it out and give more texture. While DIYs can be intimidating — and sometimes expensive — there are ways to make the most of the holiday season without draining your funds. Plus, there are DIY experts out there who can offer helpful advice for your projects when you need it.