Use Pool Noodles To DIY The Coziest Trendy Headboard On A Budget

The internet absolutely loves a pool noodle hack. They are everywhere! From child safety padding to door bumpers and decorative wreath inserts to trampoline spring guards, these long, hollow foam tubes can do it all. Plus, they are inexpensive, making most DIY pool noodle projects easy on the wallet.

However, can a pool noodle project look high-end, or do they always look like cheap technicolor foam pipes? Well, social media user Realitydaydream proved on TikTok that it is more than possible to make a pool noodle look chic when she created a gorgeous vertical channeled DIY upholstered headboard with the beloved foam tubes, some nubby boucle fabric, a piece of plywood, and a staple gun. Following her example, you can achieve the same great results.

Before you can start on this DIY, it is important to select the right fabric for the job. You can choose any upholstery weight option that suits your aesthetic, such as the ivory boucle from Amazon chosen by this TikTok user. A jewel tone or neutral velvet would also be stunning, as fabrics with a longer nap will be more forgiving with the upholstery process. Avoid patterns unless you are a seasoned upholsterer, as it can be very challenging to keep a pattern matched and straight for a DIY novice. Once you have your fabric selected, you are ready to DIY the cozy upholstered pool noodle headboard of your dreams.