Don't Toss Old Egg Cartons — Turn Them Into The Cutest Home Decor

Unless you have backyard chickens (and we're so jealous if you do!), you don't need to keep old egg cartons for practical purposes. But you should save them — and maybe collect them from your friends, neighbors, and coworkers — if you want the cutest decor inspired by the creative mind behind the @earth_and_sky_play TikTok account. With a few snips, a little paint, and some hot glue, the creator makes gorgeous flowers that you would never guess once lived a life as an egg carton divider. They're reminiscent of daisies or sunflowers. And if you have extras, try other smart ways to use empty egg cartons around your home.

These days, you can hardly make your house beautiful and unique without spending much money. But, if you have basic craft supplies and eat eggs regularly (or know someone who does), you might pull this decor piece off for free. Plus, you're doing your part to keep trash out of the landfill, and you end up with a stunning conversation piece.

Skip the squeaky foam egg cartons — you'll need the pulp type that look a bit like thin cardboard. Grab a sharp pair of scissors, a hot glue gun, paint in your preferred color, and a paintbrush. You might also want accents, like pompoms for the flower centers and decorative string to hang them. To make your flowers extra unique, consider embellishments, like sequins, glitter, and anything else that makes your blooms shine. And if you want a different way to display the finished flowers, consider turning empty egg cartons into adorable flower pots.