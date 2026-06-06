Don't Toss Old Egg Cartons — Turn Them Into The Cutest Home Decor
Unless you have backyard chickens (and we're so jealous if you do!), you don't need to keep old egg cartons for practical purposes. But you should save them — and maybe collect them from your friends, neighbors, and coworkers — if you want the cutest decor inspired by the creative mind behind the @earth_and_sky_play TikTok account. With a few snips, a little paint, and some hot glue, the creator makes gorgeous flowers that you would never guess once lived a life as an egg carton divider. They're reminiscent of daisies or sunflowers. And if you have extras, try other smart ways to use empty egg cartons around your home.
These days, you can hardly make your house beautiful and unique without spending much money. But, if you have basic craft supplies and eat eggs regularly (or know someone who does), you might pull this decor piece off for free. Plus, you're doing your part to keep trash out of the landfill, and you end up with a stunning conversation piece.
Skip the squeaky foam egg cartons — you'll need the pulp type that look a bit like thin cardboard. Grab a sharp pair of scissors, a hot glue gun, paint in your preferred color, and a paintbrush. You might also want accents, like pompoms for the flower centers and decorative string to hang them. To make your flowers extra unique, consider embellishments, like sequins, glitter, and anything else that makes your blooms shine. And if you want a different way to display the finished flowers, consider turning empty egg cartons into adorable flower pots.
Assemble egg carton dividers into beautiful blooms
To create the petals, you need the small dividers that support the eggs between the cups in the carton. Preserve as much of the dividers as you can by cutting around the bottoms of them — save the rest of the carton for another project. Then, cut the open end of each divider to create petal-like shapes (rounded sides coming to a point at the end). Or, get creative with how you shape the ends of your petals. Once you're happy with the shape, paint all of the petals — the original creator uses yellow and white for sunflower and daisy vibes, but choose a paint color that makes you happy.
Assembling the flowers takes a lot of hot glue — run glue along the side of one petal and press the next one to it, aligning the ends with the cut ends facing outward. Pinch them together to help the glue hold. Because of the slant of the dividers, gluing them together naturally creates a curved shape that turns out like a flower. Embellish the flowers how you want — for a pompom center, use a needle to run string through the flower and the pompom, and hang the flowers. Or, paint skewers green and glue them to the flower to display them in a vase.
@earth_and_sky_play
Flowers are an obvious choice of seasonal craft for me! We first created this egg carton daisy & sunflower a few years ago now and I still have them on my mantle piece today! If you'd like to make your own grab these materials: •6 x 6 egg boxes (or 3 of 12) •paint •pom pom (you can make your own or buy) •twine •glue We cut up a lot of egg carton sections, painted them, then once dried, glued them all together! You could make one each or even create a flower as part of a collaborative project! We threaded through our twine and pom pom and there you go! All ready to be hung up! Don't have the right colour pom poms for your flowers? Just paint your own! My favourite thing about this is that no 'petal' is the same making each flower beautifully unique! Have a lovely weekend 🌿 #sunflowerart #eggcartoncraft #flowercraft #summercrafts #daisyart
To continue the flower theme with remaining containers you have, reuse old egg cartons to DIY whimsical hanging flower decor. Combining the two egg carton projects adds an extra whimsical touch to any room, or use them to decorate your houseplant displays.