Be Warned: This Ground Cover Is Like A Magnet For Ticks In Your Yard

According to the CDC, an estimated 31 million people are bitten by a tick in the United States every year, with over 450,000 of those bitten contracting tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease. And with the number of ticks expected to increase in the next few years, it would behoove you to think of ways to help naturally repel ticks from your yard. One common ground cover may already be acting like a magnet for ticks in your yard: ground ivy (Glechoma hederacea).

Also called creeping Charlie, ground ivy grows in dense green patches that can spread several feet and reach up to a foot tall. It prefers to grow under tree canopies, where it is cool, moist, and shaded. However, it's also a common lawn weed that will take over an area if it isn't managed properly. Owing to its invasive nature, it can choke out native vegetation and cause environmental damage.

But what does this have to do with ticks? Ground ivy thrives in and creates the same kind of environment ticks love. These densely shaded areas provide plenty of cover and humidity. Ground ivy also provides habitat for small rodents that serve as hosts for ticks. This makes creeping Charlie similar to common buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica), another invasive tick-magnet plant that scientists are urging homeowners to remove.