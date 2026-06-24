Find Out If There Are Ticks In Your Yard Using A DIY Tool That's So Simple

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Horror stories about ticks fill the internet these days, from the lone star tick's bite that can cause a dangerous meat allergy to the black-legged tick that spreads Lyme disease, to the American dog tick that causes potentially fatal Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. You may already be tick savvy on hikes and outdoor adventures (preventative methods include using tick repellent made from essential oils and wearing light-colored clothing to easily spot these tiny bugs before they can dig into your skin). But you could have ticks hanging out much closer to home, posing a threat to pets and family members right there in your backyard. So, how do you know if you have a tick problem?

Scientists use something called a "tick drag" in their studies to collect ticks from suspected locations, and you can apply this same technology with a low-cost, DIY tool for your yard. A tick drag is just a large piece of light-colored cloth that you pull over tick habitats, like patches of tall grass. Any ticks around will grab onto this cloth, letting you quickly see what kind of infestation you may have.

While there isn't a state in the U.S. totally free of ticks, it doesn't mean your yard is crawling with them. Ticks need moisture and humidity to thrive, and are therefore less common in high elevations or arid climates. But if you've spotted some ticks on your pets or yourself and you worry they may be hanging around your home, a quick tick drag can let you know what level of problem you might have.