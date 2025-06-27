Keep Ticks Away This Season With A DIY Repellent That Only Requires 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pests are a common problem in homes and yards and are often seen as an unavoidable evil. However, there are certain pests like ticks that pose more of a threat to your health than others, and protecting yourself (and your family and pets) should be a high priority. Ticks are parasitic bugs that feed on both human and animal blood. They are a particularly dangerous variety of pest as certain species are known to be carriers of serious diseases like Lyme, the potentially fatal Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Heartland virus, and more. Many of these tick-borne illnesses don't have vaccines to prevent them or specific medicines to treat them, which are just some of the reasons why it pays to be proactive about pest control (even if you don't have an issue now).

Different types of disease-carrying ticks can be found virtually all over the United States, and many homeowners have historically turned to chemical repellents to protect themselves and their yards and animals. Unfortunately, the continuous and widespread use of these products has started to result in some decline of their effectiveness. Fortunately, readily available essential oils may be an ace up your sleeve to help keep ticks at bay without chemicals. While there are a variety of home remedies to kill ticks that you can try, essential oils stand out as they actually have some science to back their use.