9 Beautiful Plants That May Help Keep Fleas And Ticks Out Of Your Yard

There are many fun ways to incorporate a lively garden into your low-maintenance landscaping ideas for the backyard. You can create a gorgeous berry garden that can feed birds all winter long or set up your space as the perfect aesthetic backdrop for an outdoor dinner party. No matter what, a vibrant garden will be a great addition. Unless, of course, your backyard starts to become overrun by pests and bugs. Creepy critters are often an inevitable part of your landscaping, and while some are mere nuisances, others can pose real risks to your health, like fleas and ticks.

These unwanted backyard guests are tiny and known for getting their sustenance from the blood of their hosts. Flea bites can cause irritating and itchy bumps, and their saliva can result in allergic reactions. Tick bites, on the other hand, are typically painless. But unlike fleas, when they bite, they latch on and feed for days. Ticks can carry serious diseases, like Lyme disease, that are spread through their bite.

It's important to protect yourself and your pets from these common disease-carrying bugs. There are some chemical products that can help kill and/or deter fleas and ticks, but why not go au naturel and get a little more bang for your buck with some beautiful repellent plants instead? There are quite a few options that can not only up your garden's aesthetic, but may also deter fleas and ticks. Check out some of our favorites below.