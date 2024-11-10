Create A Gorgeous Berry Garden That Can Feed Birds All Winter Long

In addition to providing birds with berries for food and branches for shelter, there are other ways to make sure our feathered friends are safely and comfortably getting through the winter months. Bird feeders can provide a much needed nutritional boost while bringing more birds to your yard. A feeder gives birds access to seeds instead of just berries, offering these warm-blooded avians a reliable source of fat and protein. This helps them maintain their metabolic rate to stay warm during cold snaps. But don't just buy any seeds — attract more birds to your feeder by considering which species are specific to your area and researching their diet. Don't fill your feeder with anything that might attract large animals that prey on birds.

Providing birds with fresh water is also helpful to them during the dry months when moisture is scarce or may have a layer of ice on it. You can invest in a heated bird bath or use any type of dish that you refresh regularly when it ices over or gets dirty. If your water source is not heated, place it in the sun to keep the water as warm as possible. The National Wildlife Foundation warns against using glycerin in the water to prevent freezing, as it can harm the birds.

Now that your backyard is friendly for winter birds, you can nourish them year-round. Once the warm temperatures bring foliage back to the trees and bushes, you'll have provided wonderful nesting grounds and all-season nutrition for not just the winter birds, but also returning birds. Now that's a feather in your cap!