Common buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica) and glossy buckthorn (Frangula alnus) are species of invasive shrubs that have begun to cause problems across the United States. Considered restricted noxious weeds in several states, both species spread quickly and aggressively. The shrub, native to Europe and western Asia and brought to the U.S. in the 1800s, can eliminate plant diversity in the understory if allowed. It also crowds out other native trees and shrubs and kills native plants such as wildflowers. Worse, buckthorns are extremely hardy, growing easily in a wide variety of conditions. The berries on the plants are also harmful, as they act as laxatives for birds who then spread the seeds in their excretions. Posting on TikTok, gardener @powers_plants called buckthorn "the most invasive shrub we deal with up here in North Crook County," adding: "Get this out."

In addition to damaging the plants and understory around them, buckthorns provide an excellent home for ticks, which carry harmful diseases such as Lyme disease. The dense nature of buckthorns, the shade they offer, and the higher levels of humidity they create makes them inviting to these pests. Their dense foliage also hosts small rodents that can carry them. With more ticks around, you could see an increase in disease transmission to animals and humans. As such, removing buckthorns from your yard or garden is crucial to protect yourself and any pets you may have from dangerous illnesses. Aside from removing the buckthorns near your home, you can also keep ticks away with a DIY repellent and explore some home remedies to kill them.