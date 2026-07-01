Help Keep Ticks Out With A Common Mulching Material

With summer and tick season in full swing, you'd be forgiven for having concerns about the populations of these insects and the horrific diseases they spread. In Canada and the United States, deer ticks and blacklegged ticks are common carriers of the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria, which causes Lyme disease. If you're looking for ways to help keep ticks out of your yard and outdoor spaces, a popular type of mulch could be a big help. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases, simple wood chips could make a big impact toward reducing the amount of ticks alongside hiking trails. While this research focused on making trails through wooded areas safer, wood chips may help to protect your property, too.

The study, which was published in April 2026, tested both plain wood chips and wood chips treated with the insecticide deltamethrin. Field tests were conducted over a period of two years along trails in Ottawa, Canada, dealing primarily with the dangerous Ixodes scapularis ticks. Researchers found that both types of mulch were able to greatly lessen the amount of ticks present. While the pesticide-treated wood chips reduced the tick population by 99%, the untreated mulch lessened the insects' numbers by 48%. Based on this evidence, wood chips can be a valuable and inexpensive tool for protecting yourself from potentially harmful ticks.