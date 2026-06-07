Help Keep Ticks Out Of Your Yard With An Easy DIY Solution

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Sometimes, the best course of action is direct. If you spot a tick on yourself, a pet, or another family member, the best thing to do is immediately remove it and flush it, or wrap it in tape to destroy it. To keep ticks from climbing on you, you can make a DIY repellent using essential oils. In other cases, indirect action is the way to go. Rather than wait for the ticks to come near you, take steps to disrupt their life cycles and keep them far away.

Homemade tick tubes are an inexpensive and simple way to control ticks and keep them from getting into your yard or on your person. The tubes work by enlisting the help of animals many often consider to be pests: mice. You fill empty toilet paper tubes with cotton or dryer lint that has been soaked with permethrin, the most effective pesticide against ticks. Mice take the cotton or lint from the tube to build their nests. Along the way, the permethrin rubs off on their fur, killing any ticks that would otherwise try to hitch a ride.

While permethrin is toxic to ticks, it's generally safe for people and pets. That said, use caution when handling permethrin and always follow the directions on the packaging. Wear gloves, a mask, and eye protection when building your tick tubes. Note that pre-made tick tubes, such as Thermacell Tick Control Tubes exist, but building your own is simple and considerably less expensive.