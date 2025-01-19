Save Your Toilet Paper Rolls To Create This Unique Piece Of Art
Think twice before tossing out empty toilet paper tubes: They might be the key to your next creative project. With a bit of imagination and a few simple supplies, you can upcycle those same cardboard tubes into an intricate piece of mandala-inspired wall art, which not only makes for an affordable way to decorate, but it's also a great way to reduce waste.
Whether you're an experienced DIYer or looking for a fun weekend craft to do with the kids, this hack is a fun way to turn trash into treasure. The great thing about it, as well, is that it doesn't require any fancy supplies — you probably already have empty toilet paper rolls lying around, just waiting to be repurposed. To get started, all you'll need for this eye-catching craft is eight empty cardboard toilet paper rolls, a pair of scissors, a hot glue gun, some Q-tips, and a tiny bit of paint. Add a dash of creativity and a pinch of patience, and you'll be well on your way to creating a stunning, flowery wall decor piece.
With a lot of cutting, 8 toilet paper tubes can be transformed into a flowery showpiece
To try this hack, grab eight toilet paper tubes. Flatten each one gently until it forms an oval shape with pointed ends instead of a circle. Next, cut the roll in half, and then slice each half into four equal parts. By the end, each roll will give you eight neatly cut pieces to work with. By repeating this step, you'll get 64 pieces (you'll need only 48 of them).
Now, grab your glue gun or craft glue. Take six pieces and glue their bottom ends together to form a flower-like mandala shape, just like @daywithdiy demonstrates in their video. Next, take another six pieces and glue them to the top of the petals you've arranged. For this step, glue both ends of these new pieces to the tips of two adjacent petals, creating a circle with the original flower nested inside it. To create additional "petals," take three pieces at a time, gluing them together at one end to form small clusters. Attach these clusters to the top of the circle, forming an outer layer. You'll need six groups of three petals (18 pieces total) to complete this step. Finally, fold the remaining 12 pieces in half to create shorter petals. Glue them into the spaces between the existing petals.
Once the structure is complete, let it dry. Meanwhile, cut off the ends of six Q-tips to make small white petals. Paint a seventh Q-tip in your desired color to create the flower's center. Assemble these into mini-flowers with glue, and repeat this process seven times. Attach these flowers to your structure, and voilà — your stunning mandala-inspired wall decor piece is ready!