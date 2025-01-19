Save Your Toilet Paper Rolls To Create This Unique Piece Of Art

To try this hack, grab eight toilet paper tubes. Flatten each one gently until it forms an oval shape with pointed ends instead of a circle. Next, cut the roll in half, and then slice each half into four equal parts. By the end, each roll will give you eight neatly cut pieces to work with. By repeating this step, you'll get 64 pieces (you'll need only 48 of them).

Now, grab your glue gun or craft glue. Take six pieces and glue their bottom ends together to form a flower-like mandala shape, just like @daywithdiy demonstrates in their video. Next, take another six pieces and glue them to the top of the petals you've arranged. For this step, glue both ends of these new pieces to the tips of two adjacent petals, creating a circle with the original flower nested inside it. To create additional "petals," take three pieces at a time, gluing them together at one end to form small clusters. Attach these clusters to the top of the circle, forming an outer layer. You'll need six groups of three petals (18 pieces total) to complete this step. Finally, fold the remaining 12 pieces in half to create shorter petals. Glue them into the spaces between the existing petals.

Once the structure is complete, let it dry. Meanwhile, cut off the ends of six Q-tips to make small white petals. Paint a seventh Q-tip in your desired color to create the flower's center. Assemble these into mini-flowers with glue, and repeat this process seven times. Attach these flowers to your structure, and voilà — your stunning mandala-inspired wall decor piece is ready!