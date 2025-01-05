Stop Tossing Your Toilet Paper Tubes And Try These Home And Garden Hacks Instead

According to Statista, the average American uses 141 rolls of toilet paper annually. Add spouses and children into the equation, and the amount per household can quickly grow. Unfortunately, most of the empty rolls wind up in landfills, which are quickly filling up and causing a substantial negative impact on the environment. Even if you do your best to limit most single-use products, toilet paper isn't something most of us can eliminate from our daily lives. With that in mind, if you already use over 100 rolls each year, why not give them a new purpose in your home and garden? Reusing empty toilet paper rolls is a great way to help the environment and save you some money.

It may not seem like there's much you can do with a small tube of cardboard, but you'd be surprised how helpful they can be. Aside from the obvious crafts, there are several hacks or DIYs that can help elevate your home decor, simplify your gardening routine, or help you organize more efficiently. If you save up enough, you can even make some impressive furniture with them. Most of the hacks below are budget-friendly and require supplies you likely already have lying around. Instead of tossing the next empty roll of toilet paper into the bin, set it aside to try one of these functional home and garden projects.