How To Naturally Repel Ticks From Your Yard With One Simple Liquid

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When considering pests and the health of your family, ticks are arguably some of the worst offenders. They may spread dangerous parasites and viruses, as well as bacteria that can lead to the development of Lyme disease. Pets are vulnerable to Lyme disease and other pathogens transmitted by ticks that might hang out in your yard, too. While ticks may linger year-round in some regions, spring and summer are considered peak tick season for most areas. To get ahead of tick season, you might wonder if it's possible to treat your yard with more natural methods instead of chemical-based pesticides. While no homeopathic remedy is 100% guaranteed to work against ticks, there is currently some research suggesting neem oil as a possible repellent.

Neem oil is derived from seeds of neem trees (Azadirachta indica), which are native to parts of South Asia. It's used by both commercial farmers and home gardeners as a way to keep plants healthy and free of certain pests that might harm them. To the latter point, it's thought that neem oil's key ingredient, azadirachtin, may disrupt the life cycles of common garden pests. For these reasons, you may have even heard of neem oil being touted as a natural tick killer for home lawns. While this non-toxic product has traditionally been used as an insecticide for centuries, modern scientists are just beginning to explore the product's effects on specific pests. This includes arachnids like ticks. Neem oil might kill mature ticks directly, but it's also possible that the parasites might avoid areas with the product, too.