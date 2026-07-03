Transform Old Wooden Bowls Into Elegant Countertop Storage With Thrifted Candlesticks
Don't take anything in the thrift store at face value. Sure, you might find valuable vintage pottery that you should never pass up or other treasures that you can use as intended. But for many people, the thrill comes from finding pieces for a larger project. Wooden bowls and brass candlesticks are two common thrift store items that could go either way. A thrifted wooden salad bowl could become your go-to serving vessel, and brass is perfect for displaying taper candles.
Or, combine them into one unique tiered tray for vertical countertop storage, as seen on the TikTok channel @angadamshomes. The creator uses the candle holders as pedestals to separate three wooden bowls, which create the tiers. Using bowls as the tiers means it effectvely holds items that could roll off a traditional tiered tray rack. Stacking and adhering the pieces together creates a sturdy wood and metal stand that also looks attractive with natural hues and contrasting materials.
Any wood bowls with flat bottoms work for this project. You can use two or three bowls, depending on how tall you want the display. Use a matching set of wooden bowls and candlesticks, or mix and match them to create a more eclectic display. While the inspiration project uses three matching bowls of the same size, you could use two or three different sizes for a graduated effect. There are also similar variations — like a tiered tray created by reusing old pot lids for sweet and stylish countertop storage. Or swap out the bowls for ceramic plates or wicker baskets.
Stack bowls and candle holders for extra storage
Metal candlesticks are among the valuable items you should never overlook when shopping at flea markets and other secondhand venues. Brass is a popular option, but any metal that fits your style works. Look for a unique profile that you like, and stick with taper holders that have narrow tops and bottoms — they'll fit on the bottoms of the bowls better and won't take up as much storage space inside the tiers.
Decide how to arrange the bowls and candlestick holders, especially if you have different sizes or bowls with different designs. You can also embellish the bowls first — paint or stain them, for example, or add wooden beads along the top to create an interesting trim material. If you want to soften the look or add a boho vibe, decoupage lacey fabric over the bowls, so the wood still shows through. Once you have your arrangement, glue the candlesticks to the bowls to create your stack. The original creator traced the smaller ends onto the bowl bottoms and carved out the ring for the top to sit in for a little extra hold.
Find a spot on your countertop where you want to display the bowl. You can also use this tiered stand in your bathroom to contain toiletries and small items if your vanity countertop is large enough to accommodate the bowls. And if you want to tie the tiered stand together with other decor pieces, give an old wooden salad bowl new life by turning it into a light fixture for the room.