Transform Old Wooden Bowls Into Elegant Countertop Storage With Thrifted Candlesticks

Don't take anything in the thrift store at face value. Sure, you might find valuable vintage pottery that you should never pass up or other treasures that you can use as intended. But for many people, the thrill comes from finding pieces for a larger project. Wooden bowls and brass candlesticks are two common thrift store items that could go either way. A thrifted wooden salad bowl could become your go-to serving vessel, and brass is perfect for displaying taper candles.

Or, combine them into one unique tiered tray for vertical countertop storage, as seen on the TikTok channel @angadamshomes. The creator uses the candle holders as pedestals to separate three wooden bowls, which create the tiers. Using bowls as the tiers means it effectvely holds items that could roll off a traditional tiered tray rack. Stacking and adhering the pieces together creates a sturdy wood and metal stand that also looks attractive with natural hues and contrasting materials.

Any wood bowls with flat bottoms work for this project. You can use two or three bowls, depending on how tall you want the display. Use a matching set of wooden bowls and candlesticks, or mix and match them to create a more eclectic display. While the inspiration project uses three matching bowls of the same size, you could use two or three different sizes for a graduated effect. There are also similar variations — like a tiered tray created by reusing old pot lids for sweet and stylish countertop storage. Or swap out the bowls for ceramic plates or wicker baskets.