Give An Old Wooden Salad Bowl New Life And Turn It Into A Gorgeous Light Feature

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There it was on Instagram ... a woman converting a wooden salad bowl into a cool little lamp. She didn't use fancy tools or techniques and yet built a beautiful lamp that worked great just the same. You may think that it would bug me, an expert woodworker, to see influencers, amateur woodworkers at best, crank out a really neat project that relies on minimal skill and even less effort. Not true! In fact, when I saw the video, I couldn't wait to try this clever innovation out myself.

Lamps have always kind of been "my thing." I've made scores of them over the ages, from desk lamps to wall sconces to freestanding floor lamps. I usually end up giving them away — I mean, how many lamps does one household need? (My answer: one more, this one.)

This lamp is made from a 12-inch wooden bowl, a couple of blocks of wood, and a store-bought lamp shade, though you can also try your hand at making a lampshade from scratch. For the light, I used a globe lamp similar to this Buroraix Galaxy Globe Table Lamp. It's one of those lamps with a bunch of different colors and even moving patterns. You can also make it just go white, which is what I do. Of course, you could always use a lamp rewire kit and a standard bulb for a more traditional build, but this little globe cost me about the same amount as that assembly and cut out a lot of extra steps. The salad bowl is one I found thrifting; you've likely seen many like it if you go to flea markets or yard sales (or, you might already have one at home).