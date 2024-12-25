LED Lights: Downsides & Safety Precautions To Consider Before Installing

The old adage that "the dose makes the poison" took half a millennium to sink in, but we're starting to get it: Too much of a good thing is a bad thing. And is there anything — aside from political campaigns and celebrity dating updates — that we get more of than LED lighting? These days, we navigate our homes, our workplaces, our computer screens, and our mobile devices, by LED, LED, and more LED.

This has heightened concerns about the known effects of blue light, a major component of LED illumination. The worst of it includes risks of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), photochemical damage to the eyes, disruptions of our sleep, and eye strain. And for some, the parts that aren't the worst feel the worst. Certain people are sensitive to the flicker produced by some LEDs, which can result in problems like headaches and nausea. The flicker problem is a remnant of the transition from incandescent to LED lighting. This has largely been addressed by modern driver and dimmer circuits. If you experience eye strain, headaches, nausea, or even seizures when exposed to certain LEDs in your home, make sure you are using newer, high-quality bulbs and dimmers designed for use with LEDs. The other health risks are a bit more challenging.

The good news is that research consistently shows that LEDs won't damage the healthy eyes of adults during anything like normal usage. That means, thankfully, that concerns about AMD and photochemical damage might be nothing to lose sleep over ... but losing sleep is. In fact, blue light does influence the production of melatonin and can alter circadian rhythms, leading to serious sleep problems.